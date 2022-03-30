Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Zoey Harper Domey

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/20/22

Mother’s Name: Ann Laremee Domey

Father’s Name: Chris Jon Domey

Town: Milton

  1. Baby’s Name: Kallan Michael Norris

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/21/22

Mother’s Name: Gina Sicard Norris

Father’s Name: Michael Wayne Norris

Town: Colchester

  1. Baby’s Name: Westin James Snider

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/22/22

Mother’s Name: Brionna Brothers-Bessette

Father’s Name: Victor Lawrence Snider

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Zaiden Xavier Neabar

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/23/22

Mother’s Name: Sarai Rain Louise Neabar

Town: Burlington

  1. Baby’s Name: Maiz Emmerick Swick

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/23/22

Mother’s Name: Cassy (McMahan-Murray) Swick

Father’s Name: Christopher Conrad Swick

Town: Bakersfield

  1. Baby’s Name: James Alan Charron

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/25/22

Mother’s Name: Kalli Johnson

Father’s Name: James Paul Charron

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Mattix Shultz Dufresne

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 3/25/22

Mother’s Name: Monica Y. Gravelin

Father’s Name: Montana S. Dufresne

Town: Alburgh

  1. Francesca Diane Verma

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/27/22

Mother’s Name: Eva Llanes Verma

Father’s Name: Martin Verma

Town: St. Albans

  1. Francesca Lynn Daniels

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 3/27/22

Mother’s Name: Jessica Lynn Daniels

Father’s Name: Nicholas R. Daniels

Town: St. Albans

 

