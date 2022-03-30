Baby’s Name: Zoey Harper Domey
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/20/22
Mother’s Name: Ann Laremee Domey
Father’s Name: Chris Jon Domey
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Kallan Michael Norris
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/21/22
Mother’s Name: Gina Sicard Norris
Father’s Name: Michael Wayne Norris
Town: Colchester
Baby’s Name: Westin James Snider
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/22/22
Mother’s Name: Brionna Brothers-Bessette
Father’s Name: Victor Lawrence Snider
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Zaiden Xavier Neabar
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/23/22
Mother’s Name: Sarai Rain Louise Neabar
Town: Burlington
Baby’s Name: Maiz Emmerick Swick
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/23/22
Mother’s Name: Cassy (McMahan-Murray) Swick
Father’s Name: Christopher Conrad Swick
Town: Bakersfield
Baby’s Name: James Alan Charron
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/25/22
Mother’s Name: Kalli Johnson
Father’s Name: James Paul Charron
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Mattix Shultz Dufresne
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 3/25/22
Mother’s Name: Monica Y. Gravelin
Father’s Name: Montana S. Dufresne
Town: Alburgh
Francesca Diane Verma
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/27/22
Mother’s Name: Eva Llanes Verma
Father’s Name: Martin Verma
Town: St. Albans
Francesca Lynn Daniels
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 3/27/22
Mother’s Name: Jessica Lynn Daniels
Father’s Name: Nicholas R. Daniels
Town: St. Albans
