Welcome to our world new

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

1. Baby's Name: Carson Raymond Bessette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/5/21

Mother's Name: Abby Bessette

Father's Name: Timothy D. Bessette

Town: Enosburg Falls

2. Baby's Name: Mikaela Marie Hakey

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/4/21

Mother's Name: Carmella Mayette Mayette

Father's Name: Corey Edward Hakey

Town: Sheldon

3. Baby's Name: Andrew Jacob Oliver

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/4/21

Mother's Name: Christina Thompson Oliver

Father's Name: Ernest Clyde Oliver

Town: St. Albans

4. Baby's Name: Jace Allen Raymond

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/6/21

Mother's Name: Summer Anne Getty

Father's Name: Caleb Allen Raymond

Town: Bakersfield

5. Baby's Name: Kingsleigh Raven Deyo

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/8/21

Mother's Name: Chelsy Patvin

Father's Name: Joshua Bernard Deyo

Town: Alburgh

6. Baby's Name: Daniel Ellis Kittell Jr.

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/7/21

Mother's Name: Megan Cross

Father's Name: Daniel Ellis Kittell Sr.

Town: St. Albans

7. Baby's Name: Emrie Alice Kane

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/9/21

Mother's Name: Abby Putnam Trivento

Father's Name: Jeremiah John Kane

Town: Montgomery

8. Baby's Name: Danny Joseph McGuire

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/10/21

Mother's Name: Katelyn LaRose McGuire

Father's Name: Danny Joseph McGuire

Town: St. Albans

9. Baby's Name: Everest Keith St. Pierre

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/9/21

Mother's Name: Megan Terrell St. Pierre

Father's Name: Bradley C St. Pierre

Town: Berkshire

10. Baby's Name: Even Micheal Farnham

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/9/21

Mother's Name: Sarah Royea Farhham

Father's Name: Cori Micheal Farnham

Town: St. Albans

11. Baby's Name: Maverick Robert Mannings

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/11/21

Mother's Name: Joleen Curtis

Father's Name: Dean Mannings

Town: Fairfax

12. Baby's Name: Allison Lorraine Fuller

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/12/21

Mother's Name: Shantel Longe

Father's Name: Jacob Christian Fuller

Town: Underhill

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you