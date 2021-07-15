Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
1. Baby's Name: Carson Raymond Bessette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/5/21
Mother's Name: Abby Bessette
Father's Name: Timothy D. Bessette
Town: Enosburg Falls
2. Baby's Name: Mikaela Marie Hakey
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/4/21
Mother's Name: Carmella Mayette Mayette
Father's Name: Corey Edward Hakey
Town: Sheldon
3. Baby's Name: Andrew Jacob Oliver
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/4/21
Mother's Name: Christina Thompson Oliver
Father's Name: Ernest Clyde Oliver
Town: St. Albans
4. Baby's Name: Jace Allen Raymond
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/6/21
Mother's Name: Summer Anne Getty
Father's Name: Caleb Allen Raymond
Town: Bakersfield
5. Baby's Name: Kingsleigh Raven Deyo
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/8/21
Mother's Name: Chelsy Patvin
Father's Name: Joshua Bernard Deyo
Town: Alburgh
6. Baby's Name: Daniel Ellis Kittell Jr.
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/7/21
Mother's Name: Megan Cross
Father's Name: Daniel Ellis Kittell Sr.
Town: St. Albans
7. Baby's Name: Emrie Alice Kane
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/9/21
Mother's Name: Abby Putnam Trivento
Father's Name: Jeremiah John Kane
Town: Montgomery
8. Baby's Name: Danny Joseph McGuire
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/10/21
Mother's Name: Katelyn LaRose McGuire
Father's Name: Danny Joseph McGuire
Town: St. Albans
9. Baby's Name: Everest Keith St. Pierre
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/9/21
Mother's Name: Megan Terrell St. Pierre
Father's Name: Bradley C St. Pierre
Town: Berkshire
10. Baby's Name: Even Micheal Farnham
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/9/21
Mother's Name: Sarah Royea Farhham
Father's Name: Cori Micheal Farnham
Town: St. Albans
11. Baby's Name: Maverick Robert Mannings
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/11/21
Mother's Name: Joleen Curtis
Father's Name: Dean Mannings
Town: Fairfax
12. Baby's Name: Allison Lorraine Fuller
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/12/21
Mother's Name: Shantel Longe
Father's Name: Jacob Christian Fuller
Town: Underhill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.