  1. Baby’s Name: Anthony James Richard McMahon

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/30/21

Mother’s Name: Emily Patricia Brunton

Father’s Name: William Gregory McMahon

Town: Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Olin Kenneth Benjamin III

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/28/21

Mother’s Name: Misty Ann Morgan

Father’s Name: Olin Kenneth Benjamin II

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Corbin Everett Phillips

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/30/21

Mother’s Name: Makayla Wimble

Father’s Name: Isaiah Phillips

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Bella Rae Knight

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: Wim9/29/21

Mother’s Name: Amanda Knight

Father’s Name: Jason Knight

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Maeve Alayne Kathleen Bessette

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/1/21

Mother’s Name: Brittany Bessette

Father’s Name: Marc Bessette

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Emmett Shayne Viens

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/1/21

Mother’s Name: Melissa Viens

Father’s Name: Collin Viens

Town: St. Albans

 

