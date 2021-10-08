Baby’s Name: Anthony James Richard McMahon
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/30/21
Mother’s Name: Emily Patricia Brunton
Father’s Name: William Gregory McMahon
Town: Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Olin Kenneth Benjamin III
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/28/21
Mother’s Name: Misty Ann Morgan
Father’s Name: Olin Kenneth Benjamin II
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Corbin Everett Phillips
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/30/21
Mother’s Name: Makayla Wimble
Father’s Name: Isaiah Phillips
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Bella Rae Knight
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: Wim9/29/21
Mother’s Name: Amanda Knight
Father’s Name: Jason Knight
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Maeve Alayne Kathleen Bessette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/1/21
Mother’s Name: Brittany Bessette
Father’s Name: Marc Bessette
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Emmett Shayne Viens
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/1/21
Mother’s Name: Melissa Viens
Father’s Name: Collin Viens
Town: St. Albans
