Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
Baby’s Name: Skylynn Jean Sue Mylott
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/17/21
Mother’s Name: Breanne Root
Father’s Name: Brendon Lee Myott
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Howard Gardner Howrigan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/17/21
Mother’s Name: Morgan (Minor) Howrigan
Father’s Name: Brendon Lee Myott
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Sawyer Katherine Elwood
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/17/21
Mother’s Name: Gabrielle Nutting Elwood
Father’s Name: Kyle Leroy Elwood
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Waylon Joey Vaillancourt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/20/21
Mother’s Name: Mckenna Stone
Father’s Name: Joey R. Vaillancourt
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Noah Stanley Lothian
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/21/21
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth Lothian
Father’s Name: Thomas Lothian
Town: Franklin
