1. Baby's Name: Hazen Duffy Conner
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/13/21
Mother's Name: Tasney Ann Noyes
Father's Name: Joshua Charles Conner
Town: Richford
2. Baby's Name: Kyelinn Faye Bernadette Bean
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/15/21
Mother's Name: Brittany Hoffman
Father's Name: Logan Neil Bean
Town: St. Albans
3. Baby's Name: Waylon McRae Gunn Spannaus
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/14/21
Mother's Name: Kass Gunn Spannaus
Father's Name: Hunter Spannaus
Town: Berkshire
4. Baby's Name: Aden Lawrence Pier-Belisle
Gender: Boy
Date of Birth: 10/15/21
Mother's Name: Andrew Pier
Father's Name: Heidi Belisle
Town: St. Albans
5. Baby's Name: Adelaide Elle Brooks
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/14/21
Mother's Name: Kristi Dickinson
Father's Name: Steven Brooks
Town: Milton
6. Baby's Name: Charli Jo Patricia Townsend
Gender: Girl
Date of Birth: 10/15/21
Mother's Name: Samantha Assisi
Father's Name: Leslie Townsend
Town: Sheldon
7. Baby's Name: River Roselynn Collins
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/21/21
Mother's Name: Leah Dooley
Father's Name: Scott Henry Collins
Town: Swanton
8. Babys Names: Elijah Jason Chaloux and Atticus Jack Chaloux
Gender: both Male
Date of Birth: 10/20/21
Mother's Name: Cayla Kehaya Chaloux
Father's Name: Nikki Chaloux
Town: Fairfax
