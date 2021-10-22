Welcome to Our World

1. Baby's Name: Hazen Duffy Conner

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/13/21

Mother's Name: Tasney Ann Noyes

Father's Name: Joshua Charles Conner

Town: Richford

2. Baby's Name: Kyelinn Faye Bernadette Bean

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/15/21

Mother's Name: Brittany Hoffman

Father's Name: Logan Neil Bean

Town: St. Albans

3. Baby's Name: Waylon McRae Gunn Spannaus

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/14/21

Mother's Name: Kass Gunn Spannaus

Father's Name: Hunter Spannaus

Town: Berkshire

4. Baby's Name: Aden Lawrence Pier-Belisle

Gender: Boy

Date of Birth: 10/15/21

Mother's Name: Andrew Pier

Father's Name: Heidi Belisle

Town: St. Albans

5. Baby's Name: Adelaide Elle Brooks

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/14/21

Mother's Name: Kristi Dickinson

Father's Name: Steven Brooks

Town: Milton

6. Baby's Name: Charli Jo Patricia Townsend

Gender: Girl

Date of Birth: 10/15/21

Mother's Name: Samantha Assisi

Father's Name: Leslie Townsend

Town: Sheldon

7. Baby's Name: River Roselynn Collins

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/21/21

Mother's Name: Leah Dooley

Father's Name: Scott Henry Collins

Town: Swanton

8. Babys Names: Elijah Jason Chaloux and Atticus Jack Chaloux

Gender: both Male

Date of Birth: 10/20/21

Mother's Name: Cayla Kehaya Chaloux

Father's Name: Nikki Chaloux

Town: Fairfax

