Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
1. Baby's Name: Lincoln Thomas Way
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/14/21
Mother's Name: Kristen Rocheleau Way
Father's Name:Andrew Thomas Way
Town: Fairfax
2. Baby's Name: Jensen James Ploof
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/15/21
Mother's Name: Kayleigh Ploof
Father's Name: Jesse Ploof
Town: Highgate
3. Baby's Name: Bella Ann Sheetss
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/16/21
Mother's Name: Bethany Ann Beaupre
Father's Name: Chadwick Aremand Sheets
Town: Alburgh
4. Baby's Name: Charlotte Elizabeth Callan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/16/21
Mother's Name: Caroline Carney Manahan
Father's Name: Darren Micheal Callan
Town: St. Albans
