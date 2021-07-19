Welcome to Our World

Welcome to Our World

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

1. Baby's Name: Lincoln Thomas Way

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/14/21

Mother's Name: Kristen Rocheleau Way

Father's Name:Andrew Thomas Way

Town: Fairfax

2. Baby's Name: Jensen James Ploof

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/15/21

Mother's Name: Kayleigh Ploof

Father's Name: Jesse Ploof

Town: Highgate

3. Baby's Name: Bella Ann Sheetss

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/16/21

Mother's Name: Bethany Ann Beaupre

Father's Name: Chadwick Aremand Sheets

Town: Alburgh

4. Baby's Name: Charlotte Elizabeth Callan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/16/21

Mother's Name: Caroline Carney Manahan

Father's Name: Darren Micheal Callan

Town: St. Albans

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you