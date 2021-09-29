Welcome to Our World

  1. Baby’s Name: Clenna Rose Pratt

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 9/22/21

Mother’s Name: Liberty Frechette

Father’s Name: Tyler J. Pratt

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Charles Joseph Brunelle III

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/24/21

Mother’s Name: Destiny Jade Myott

Father’s Name: Charles Joseph Brunelle II

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Addison Rae Jones

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 9/24/21

Mother’s Name: Katelin Whitney Jones

Father’s Name: Patrick William Jones

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Waylon Steven Lagrow

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/24/21

Mother’s Name: Morgan Hodgdon

Father’s Name: Ryan Lagrow

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Sky Ruth Lynn Tatro

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 9/25/21

Mother’s Name: Meaghan Nolan

Father’s Name: Nathan Tyler Tatro

Town: Richford

