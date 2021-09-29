Baby’s Name: Clenna Rose Pratt
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/22/21
Mother’s Name: Liberty Frechette
Father’s Name: Tyler J. Pratt
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Charles Joseph Brunelle III
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/24/21
Mother’s Name: Destiny Jade Myott
Father’s Name: Charles Joseph Brunelle II
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Addison Rae Jones
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/24/21
Mother’s Name: Katelin Whitney Jones
Father’s Name: Patrick William Jones
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Waylon Steven Lagrow
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/24/21
Mother’s Name: Morgan Hodgdon
Father’s Name: Ryan Lagrow
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Sky Ruth Lynn Tatro
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 9/25/21
Mother’s Name: Meaghan Nolan
Father’s Name: Nathan Tyler Tatro
Town: Richford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.