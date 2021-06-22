Welcome to Our World

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

1. Baby’s Name: Penelope Annmarie Bessette

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: Jun 15, 2021

Mother’s Name: Phelina Hurley Bessette

Father’s Name: Kodie Coal Bessette

Town: St. Albans

2. Baby’s Name: Nora Jan Mulcahy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: June 15, 2021

Mother’s Name: Ashley (Durfee) Mulcahy

Father’s Name: Kevin Thomas Mulcahy

Town: Swanton

3. Baby’s Name: Kayden Enzo Arel

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: June 18, 2021

Mother’s Name: Danielle Arel

Town: Colchester

4. Baby’s Name: Kinsley Grace Audette

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: June 19, 2021

Mother’s Name: Alexis Jade Spaulding

Father’s Name: Brian Napoleon Audette

Town: St. Albans

 

 

