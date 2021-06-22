Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
1. Baby’s Name: Penelope Annmarie Bessette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: Jun 15, 2021
Mother’s Name: Phelina Hurley Bessette
Father’s Name: Kodie Coal Bessette
Town: St. Albans
2. Baby’s Name: Nora Jan Mulcahy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: June 15, 2021
Mother’s Name: Ashley (Durfee) Mulcahy
Father’s Name: Kevin Thomas Mulcahy
Town: Swanton
3. Baby’s Name: Kayden Enzo Arel
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: June 18, 2021
Mother’s Name: Danielle Arel
Town: Colchester
4. Baby’s Name: Kinsley Grace Audette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: June 19, 2021
Mother’s Name: Alexis Jade Spaulding
Father’s Name: Brian Napoleon Audette
Town: St. Albans
