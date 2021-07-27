Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
Baby’s Name: Watson Lawrence St. Pierre
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/19/21
Mother’s Name: Ashleigh Clark St. Pierre
Father’s Name: Connor Lawrence St. Pierre
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Zira Claire Duchaine
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/19/21
Mother’s Name: Ashley Houston Duchaine
Father’s Name: Joshua Matthew Duchaine
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Madison Marie Pecor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/20/21
Mother’s Name: Brittany (Lavally) Pecor
Father’s Name: Dillon James Pecor
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Harlan Jhon St. Pierre
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/23/21
Mother’s Name: Lauren Brooks St. Pierre
Father’s Name: Jordan Paul St. Pierre
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Preston Scott Young-Katon
Gender: Male
Date of Birth:7/24/21
Mother’s Name: Patricia McHaffie-Young
Father’s Name: Philip Katon
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Raelynn Nichole Ladd
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/23/21
Mother’s Name: Valerie Smith
Father’s Name: Daniel Ladd
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Connor Charles Ingram
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/23/21
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Tourville Ingram
Father’s Name: Martin Charles Ingram Jr.
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Cecilia Charlotte Roddy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/24/21
Mother’s Name: Erica Nicole Garvey
Father’s Name: Jonathan Romeo Roddy
Town: St. Albans Town
