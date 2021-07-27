Welcome to Our World

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

  1. Baby’s Name: Watson Lawrence St. Pierre

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/19/21

Mother’s Name: Ashleigh Clark St. Pierre

Father’s Name: Connor Lawrence St. Pierre

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Zira Claire Duchaine

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/19/21

Mother’s Name: Ashley Houston Duchaine

Father’s Name: Joshua Matthew Duchaine

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Madison Marie Pecor

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/20/21

Mother’s Name: Brittany (Lavally) Pecor

Father’s Name: Dillon James Pecor

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Harlan Jhon St. Pierre

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/23/21

Mother’s Name: Lauren Brooks St. Pierre

Father’s Name: Jordan Paul St. Pierre

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Preston Scott Young-Katon

Gender: Male

Date of Birth:7/24/21

Mother’s Name: Patricia McHaffie-Young

Father’s Name: Philip Katon

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Raelynn Nichole Ladd

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth: 7/23/21

Mother’s Name: Valerie Smith

Father’s Name: Daniel Ladd

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Connor Charles Ingram

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/23/21

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Tourville Ingram

Father’s Name: Martin Charles Ingram Jr.

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Cecilia Charlotte Roddy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/24/21

Mother’s Name: Erica Nicole Garvey

Father’s Name: Jonathan Romeo Roddy

Town: St. Albans Town

