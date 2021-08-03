Welcome to Our World

Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:

1. Baby's Name: Leoric Alexander Gervais

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: June 9th, 2021

Mother's Name: Nicole Lee Oswald

Father's Name: Joseph Lee Gervais 

Town: Enosburg Falls

2. Baby's Name: Tanner John Parizo

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/26/21

Mother's Name: Casey Loiselle

Father's Name: Tyler Parizo

Town: Highgate Center

3. Baby's Name: Riley Kip Newton

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/27/21

Mother's Name: Deryn Lamos Newton

Father's Name:Ethan Allen Newton

Town: St. Albans

4. Baby's Name: Reed Shawn Branon

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/26/21

Mother's Name: Holly Reed Branon

Father's Name: Matthew Micheal Branon

Town: Fairfield, VT

5. Baby's Name: Holden Scott Blaney-Coons

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/29/21

Mother's Name: Harley Royea

Father's Name: Zachary Blaney-Coons

Town: Richford

6. Baby's Name: Cullen Jon Clark

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/27/21

Mother's Name: Megan Churchill

Father's Name: Adam Clark

Town: Enosburg

7. Baby's Name: Greyson William Young

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/28/21

Mother's Name: Kari Lontine

Father's Name: Craig John Young

Town: Highgate

8. Baby's Name: Adeline Grace Vincent

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/29/21

Mother's Name: Molly Emery Vincent

Father's Name: Nathanial Stephen Vincent

Town: Swanton

9. Baby's Name: River Roelynn Marie Greenwood

Gender: Girl

Date of Birth: 7/30/21

Mother's Name: Destiny Bray

Father's Name: Nicholas Scott Greenwood

Town: Richford

 

 

Written By

Jean MacBride is a correspondent for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

