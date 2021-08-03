Birth Announcements from Northwestern Family Birth Center in St. Albans:
1. Baby's Name: Leoric Alexander Gervais
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: June 9th, 2021
Mother's Name: Nicole Lee Oswald
Father's Name: Joseph Lee Gervais
Town: Enosburg Falls
2. Baby's Name: Tanner John Parizo
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/26/21
Mother's Name: Casey Loiselle
Father's Name: Tyler Parizo
Town: Highgate Center
3. Baby's Name: Riley Kip Newton
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/27/21
Mother's Name: Deryn Lamos Newton
Father's Name:Ethan Allen Newton
Town: St. Albans
4. Baby's Name: Reed Shawn Branon
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/26/21
Mother's Name: Holly Reed Branon
Father's Name: Matthew Micheal Branon
Town: Fairfield, VT
5. Baby's Name: Holden Scott Blaney-Coons
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/29/21
Mother's Name: Harley Royea
Father's Name: Zachary Blaney-Coons
Town: Richford
6. Baby's Name: Cullen Jon Clark
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/27/21
Mother's Name: Megan Churchill
Father's Name: Adam Clark
Town: Enosburg
7. Baby's Name: Greyson William Young
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/28/21
Mother's Name: Kari Lontine
Father's Name: Craig John Young
Town: Highgate
8. Baby's Name: Adeline Grace Vincent
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/29/21
Mother's Name: Molly Emery Vincent
Father's Name: Nathanial Stephen Vincent
Town: Swanton
9. Baby's Name: River Roelynn Marie Greenwood
Gender: Girl
Date of Birth: 7/30/21
Mother's Name: Destiny Bray
Father's Name: Nicholas Scott Greenwood
Town: Richford
