Baby’s Name: Gabriella Lynn Manning
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/9/21
Mother’s Name: Holly Parker
Father’s Name: Gary Lee Manning
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Aspyn Lee Marsh
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/12/21
Mother’s Name: Amanda Staples
Father’s Name: Ryan Paul Marsh
Baby’s Name: Elliot Alistair-George Bell
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/12/21
Mother’s Name: Rebecca (Kimmel) Bell
Father’s Name: David Michael Bell
Town: Mooers, NY
Baby’s Name: Caleb Thomas Cain
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/16/21
Mother’s Name: Clarissa Dubie Cain
Father’s Name: Collin Josef Cain
Town: Fletcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.