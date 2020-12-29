BURLINGTON — Howard Center sends its good wishes to all for your seasonal celebrations through these challenging times and offers resources to help you, your friends and loved ones celebrate sober this year.
If you or a loved one need support, Howard Center’s Access and Intake main number, (802) 488-6000, is available Monday — Thursday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The number will not be staffed Jan. 1, however.
You can also contact the St. Albans Outpatient Substance Abuse Services, located at 172 Fairfield Street in St. Albans City, by calling (802) 524-7265.
With New Year’s Eve on the horizon, here are some tips Howard Center has to help you stay sober:
- Plan ahead: Identify potentially-stressful situations ahead of time and be sure to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Recognize that even some happy situations may cause someone to overindulge.
Plan activities that don’t involve alcohol or drugs: Choose to spend time with close family in the same household — if in a COVID-19-safe environment — who want to celebrate substance-free.
- Take care of yourself: Be sure to get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise.
- Plan an exit strategy: Understand your transportation options if you are away from your home, and know where you’re staying so you can exit gracefully.
- Find a supportive crew: It’s important to have people who know your story and to know that you can talk to them if things get tough.
For more information, visit howardcenter.org/celebrate-sober/ for a list of resources, articles about substance use, and a listing of local, state, and national resources.
