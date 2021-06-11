This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways throughout Vermont.
Bakersfield – Drainage improvement activities continue on VT 108, along with road widening in preparation for milling and reclaim. Plan on areas with one lane of alternating traffic.
Burlington – South Burlington – A concrete slab rehabilitation project continues on U.S. 7 and the Westbound I-189 off ramp. Nightwork will take place Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A one-way alternating traffic pattern will be in effect. Delays may occur.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is now detoured onto a temporary bridge as installation of the new bridge continues. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex – Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289 for a culvert replacement project. Motorists: please reduce speeds and be aware of truck traffic moving in/out of the work area.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – A paving project is underway along U.S. 7. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic as crews continue milling and guardrail operations.
Richford – Jay – Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 as a new roadway base is built between South Richford Road and VT 105A.
Shelburne – So. Burlington – U.S. 7 signal work continues at all intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street. On Wednesday/Thursday night, traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel north and southbound.
Williston – Waterline work continues along U.S. 2. Motorists will encounter traffic control allowing for construction vehicles in/out of work area during the day. Minimal delays.
