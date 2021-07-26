This weekly report is a list of planned construction activities that will have traffic impacts on state highways and roads throughout Vermont.
Bakersfield – Plan on areas of one-way alternating traffic on VT 108 as crews work on paving and curbs.
Burlington – A rail and greenway project is underway at the Burlington Waterfront. Expect one-way alternating traffic this week at the waterfront rail crossing area (College Street).
Colchester – Essex – Expect lane closures near the intersection of VT 15 and Lime Kiln Road this week as the multi-use path project continues. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is detoured onto a temporary bridge. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex – The westbound VT 289 on-ramp remains closed this week; motorists will be shifted to the VT 289 eastbound ramp. Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists should be aware of construction vehicles moving in/out of the project area.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic along U.S. 7 as plug joint, driveway apron, and painting work continues.
Hinesburg – An intersection project on VT 116/CVU Road and Shelburne Falls Road nears completion. Motorists will encounter a new traffic pattern at the intersection as turn lanes are in effect. Expect flagged one-way alternating traffic at the intersection from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2 - day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Shelburne – So. Burlington – Signal work continues along U.S. 7 at intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures in the areas of operation.
Williston – Motorists will encounter a temporary detour with lane shifts along U.S. 2 near its intersection with Industrial Avenue. Traffic control will be present to allow for construction vehicles in/out of the work area during the day.
Winooski – A concrete slab rehabilitation project along U.S. 7 and West Allen St. (the Winooski Circulator) is underway. Work is scheduled for Sunday night through Thursday night (7/25-7/29). Expect lane closures from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.