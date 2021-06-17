Key photo

Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Highgate:

• 57 Jewell Avenue

1.33 — $307,500

Leo Tallman to Jonathan and Monique Beyor

• 762 Highgate Road

2.0 — $259,500

Heidi and Travis Stearns to Jacob Bryant

Richford:

• Town Highway Road #12

27 — $50,000

Colleen and Timothy Pratt to Bryan and Lynda Montgomery

Swanton:

• 8 Bushey Street

0.5 — $50,000

Harold Porter to Philip Ulrich

• 10 Jordan Lane

0.58 — $290,000

Deborah and Ronald Thompson to Jermey Cutting

 

 

 

 

 

 

