Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Highgate:
• 57 Jewell Avenue
1.33 — $307,500
Leo Tallman to Jonathan and Monique Beyor
• 762 Highgate Road
2.0 — $259,500
Heidi and Travis Stearns to Jacob Bryant
Richford:
• Town Highway Road #12
27 — $50,000
Colleen and Timothy Pratt to Bryan and Lynda Montgomery
Swanton:
• 8 Bushey Street
0.5 — $50,000
Harold Porter to Philip Ulrich
• 10 Jordan Lane
0.58 — $290,000
Deborah and Ronald Thompson to Jermey Cutting
