Key photo
Stock photo

Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:

• Fairfax

36 Fletcher Road

0.44 - $220,000

Brigit Beaucage to Darlene Isham

• Fairfax

531 Nichols Road

10.5 - $270,000

Kristie French to Carita French

• Georgia 

56 Rounds Road

0.7 - $280,000

Erin Hakey and Micheal Hakey to Micheal Benway and Riley Benway

• Sheldon

1527 Vermont Route 105

11 - $334,900

David Forcier and Marissa Forcier to Kelley Schwab

• St. Alban's City

13 Warner Drive

0.32 - $420,000

Kelley Chang and William Chang to Tamara Kopitzke and Frederick Kopitzke III

• St. Alban's Town

62 Seymour Road

0.51 - $258,500

Robert Bessette and Monica Robayo to Jessica McPeck

• Swanton

19 Glen Ridge Lane

0.75 - $306,788

Dawn Muller and Don Muller to Danielle Mitchell

• Swanton

Lot B3 Ironwood Lane

2.43 - $52,500

Jori Dean and Scott Dean to Dawn Muller and Don Muller

• Swanton

40 Sugar Maple Drive

1.5-$407,000

Lisa Weaver to Connie Kempton and Terry Kempton

• Swanton

5 Bosworth Street

0.23 - $197,000

Laura Thompson and Micheal Thompson to Brittany Lord and Ethan Ordway

• Swanton

201 St. Albans Road

0.57 - $363,500

Connie Kempton and Terry Kempton to Ethan Hundley and Lacey Hundley

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you