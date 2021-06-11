Here are recent property transactions in Franklin County:
• Fairfax
36 Fletcher Road
0.44 - $220,000
Brigit Beaucage to Darlene Isham
• Fairfax
531 Nichols Road
10.5 - $270,000
Kristie French to Carita French
• Georgia
56 Rounds Road
0.7 - $280,000
Erin Hakey and Micheal Hakey to Micheal Benway and Riley Benway
• Sheldon
1527 Vermont Route 105
11 - $334,900
David Forcier and Marissa Forcier to Kelley Schwab
• St. Alban's City
13 Warner Drive
0.32 - $420,000
Kelley Chang and William Chang to Tamara Kopitzke and Frederick Kopitzke III
• St. Alban's Town
62 Seymour Road
0.51 - $258,500
Robert Bessette and Monica Robayo to Jessica McPeck
• Swanton
19 Glen Ridge Lane
0.75 - $306,788
Dawn Muller and Don Muller to Danielle Mitchell
• Swanton
Lot B3 Ironwood Lane
2.43 - $52,500
Jori Dean and Scott Dean to Dawn Muller and Don Muller
• Swanton
40 Sugar Maple Drive
1.5-$407,000
Lisa Weaver to Connie Kempton and Terry Kempton
• Swanton
5 Bosworth Street
0.23 - $197,000
Laura Thompson and Micheal Thompson to Brittany Lord and Ethan Ordway
• Swanton
201 St. Albans Road
0.57 - $363,500
Connie Kempton and Terry Kempton to Ethan Hundley and Lacey Hundley
