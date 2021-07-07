Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Enosburg
- 83 Church Street
0.44-$290,000
Janet Bonneau to Marcus Webb and Julie Wright
Fairfax:
4 Summit View Street
0.64-$293,000
Jill and Jonathan Quong to Levi Lilly
Fairfield:
1329 Egypt Road
13.4-$160,000
Adam and Shana Elwood to David and Jessa Futty
81 Maple Drive
2.4-$370,000
James St. Pierre to Mathew Bouvier
2680 Dodd Road
4.8-$344,500
Jami and Ryan Wells to Shaunna Haley and Jesse Smith
Lot 1 Wildford Way
1.43-$100,000
Lee Ann and Rene Jette to Megan Levick
Georgia
20 Sand Hill Ext
1.5-$345,000
Aryel and Ryan Wilbur to Curtis and Kaitlin Priest
L2 Georgia Shore Road
4.4-$233,000
Edward Conrad and Leisa Pollander to Bradley and Heidi Brouillette
Highgate
313 Lamkin Street
1.02-$60,000
Nicole Clapper to Edmund and Jeanne Rainville
3921 Route 78
1.01-$50,000
Patrick Laroche and Jocelyn Tedford to Kay and Patrick Laroche
56 Nicklaus Way
1.3-$224,000
Brandon Deso to Lulu and Matthew Henley
Montgomery
Hill West Road
27.6-$42,500
Estate of Gaston Begnoche to Diana and Jeffrey Gadue
Richford
39 Troy Street
0.28-$65,000
Jason Fusco and Marianna Little to Brandi Lena-Butterfield
44 Thomas Street
0.25-$112,000
Alison and Brian Benoit to Brandi Dutton
Swanton
10 Thibault Street
0.27-$229,000
Ace and Laurie Greenia to Jacqueline Delormier-Brow
210 St Albans Road
0.57-$240,000
Sandra Pickering to Ann and Raymond Jr. Hakey
281 St. Albans Road
1.0-$300,000
Russell Fortin to Anne Marie Fortin and Heidi Hill
334 Lakewood Drive
0.91-$725,000
Paul Fernet to Valerie Barton and Sean Schofield
2536 Highgate Road
1.5-$269,900
Dulcie and Robin Spoo to Adam Allen
