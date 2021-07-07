Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Enosburg

  • 83 Church Street

0.44-$290,000

Janet Bonneau to Marcus Webb and Julie Wright

 

Fairfax:

  • 4 Summit View Street

0.64-$293,000

Jill and Jonathan Quong to Levi Lilly

 

Fairfield:

  • 1329 Egypt Road

13.4-$160,000

Adam and Shana Elwood to David and Jessa Futty 

  • 81 Maple Drive

2.4-$370,000

James St. Pierre to Mathew Bouvier

  • 2680 Dodd Road

4.8-$344,500

Jami and Ryan Wells to Shaunna Haley and Jesse Smith

  • Lot 1 Wildford Way

1.43-$100,000

Lee Ann and Rene Jette to Megan Levick

 

Georgia

  • 20 Sand Hill Ext

1.5-$345,000

Aryel and Ryan Wilbur to Curtis and Kaitlin Priest

  • L2 Georgia Shore Road

4.4-$233,000

Edward Conrad and Leisa Pollander to Bradley and Heidi Brouillette

 

 

Highgate

  • 313 Lamkin Street

1.02-$60,000

Nicole Clapper to Edmund and Jeanne Rainville

  • 3921 Route 78

1.01-$50,000

Patrick Laroche and Jocelyn Tedford to Kay and Patrick Laroche 

  • 56 Nicklaus Way

1.3-$224,000

Brandon Deso to Lulu and Matthew Henley

 

Montgomery

  • Hill West Road

27.6-$42,500

Estate of Gaston Begnoche to Diana and Jeffrey Gadue

 

Richford

  • 39 Troy Street

0.28-$65,000

Jason Fusco and Marianna Little to Brandi Lena-Butterfield

  • 44 Thomas Street

0.25-$112,000

Alison and Brian Benoit to Brandi Dutton

 

Swanton

  • 10 Thibault Street

0.27-$229,000

Ace and Laurie Greenia to Jacqueline Delormier-Brow

  • 210 St Albans Road

0.57-$240,000

Sandra Pickering to Ann and Raymond Jr. Hakey

  • 281 St. Albans Road

1.0-$300,000

Russell Fortin to Anne Marie Fortin and Heidi Hill

  • 334 Lakewood Drive

0.91-$725,000

Paul Fernet to Valerie Barton and Sean Schofield

  • 2536 Highgate Road

1.5-$269,900

Dulcie and Robin Spoo to Adam Allen

 

