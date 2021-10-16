Key photo

Alburgh:

14 Carrigan Heights

10.09-$120,000

Richard Nebett and Deborah Shope to Pete Brecia and Margaret Brescia

Enosburg:

1057 Boston Post Road

3.82-$385,000

Zach Gervais to Holly and Keith Sausville

Fairfax:

30 Brewster Road

2.35-$431,500

Madonne and Pam Perry to Kayleigh and Robert Charland

436 Buck Hollow Road

45.56-$651,000

Owen and Penny Collins to Bhavatarini and Jefferson Carr

719 Goose Pond Road

2.19-$400,000

Casey and Katelynn McGrath to Darren Giguere and Kristy Knott

Highgate:

442 Route 7

2.0-$450,000

Rose Marie Begnoche to Chadwick and Renee Cioffi

Sheldon:

591 Sweet Hollow Road

3.4-$266,500

Jade and Josh Hungerford to Christopher McClellan 

133 School St.

0.2-$120,900

Christopher Comstock to Debra Bovat and Christopher Comstock

75 Forest Heights

1.7-$323,000

Michael and Sharon McGinnis to Jade and Josh Hungerford

St. Albans Town:

4 Fairfax St.

0.38-$142,200

Sara Maginn and Kate Sebelin to Sara Maginn, Kate Sebelin, Jeffrey and Mark Spencer

198 Harbor View Dr.

0.46-$425,000

Dana and Steven Renfroe to Karen Hango

Written By

Staff Writer

Jean MacBride is a staff writer for the St. Albans Messenger. She is a native Vermonter and recent UVM graduate. Contact her at jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com

