Alburgh:
14 Carrigan Heights
10.09-$120,000
Richard Nebett and Deborah Shope to Pete Brecia and Margaret Brescia
Enosburg:
1057 Boston Post Road
3.82-$385,000
Zach Gervais to Holly and Keith Sausville
Fairfax:
30 Brewster Road
2.35-$431,500
Madonne and Pam Perry to Kayleigh and Robert Charland
436 Buck Hollow Road
45.56-$651,000
Owen and Penny Collins to Bhavatarini and Jefferson Carr
719 Goose Pond Road
2.19-$400,000
Casey and Katelynn McGrath to Darren Giguere and Kristy Knott
Highgate:
442 Route 7
2.0-$450,000
Rose Marie Begnoche to Chadwick and Renee Cioffi
Sheldon:
591 Sweet Hollow Road
3.4-$266,500
Jade and Josh Hungerford to Christopher McClellan
133 School St.
0.2-$120,900
Christopher Comstock to Debra Bovat and Christopher Comstock
75 Forest Heights
1.7-$323,000
Michael and Sharon McGinnis to Jade and Josh Hungerford
St. Albans Town:
4 Fairfax St.
0.38-$142,200
Sara Maginn and Kate Sebelin to Sara Maginn, Kate Sebelin, Jeffrey and Mark Spencer
198 Harbor View Dr.
0.46-$425,000
Dana and Steven Renfroe to Karen Hango
