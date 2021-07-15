Key photo

Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Enosburg:

47 W Berkshire Rd

0.46-$168,000

Timothy Columb to Girard and Jennifer Roberts

527 Main Street

4.5-$600,000

Jennifer Bright to Marcus Clay

Fairfax:

63 Cherrerville Rd

10.1-$399,000

Don and Michelle Gagnon to Brian and Penelope Decatur

7 Apple Tree Rd

2.22-$485,000

Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Jessica Hakey and Joel Daugeilh

181 Brick Church Rd

10.1-$493,000

Mary Lou and Timothy Opper to Melissa and Richard Lundblad

15 East Rd, Unit 106

$230,000

Sam Graves to Teri Litchfield

20 East Rd, Suite 103

$284,000

Alexandria Lee Russo and Matthew Joel Schnepp to Cameron and Maxwell Curtis

Franklin

Hummingbird Circle

10.1- $66,000

Joseph and Leslie Slavinsky to Elizabeth and William Haffly

Portion of 4213 North Sheldon Rd

4.4-$48,900

A. Gregory Rainville to Madeline Droege

1709 Colton Rd 

2.0-$91,200

Lisa Larose to Scott Jewett

3330 Middle Road

17.6-$180,000

Hugh and Maria Studebaker to Kelli Bennett

Georgia:

34 Jaquelyn Pkwy

1.15-$435,000

Michelle and Tracy Jollie to Aryel and Ryan Wilbur

115 Wilder Dr

0.8-$420,000

Corey and Delia Hurley to Micheal and Tara Gauding

102 Pepper's Way

0.25-$390,000

Linda and William Leper to Rachel Becker

Highgate:

5583 Vermont Route 78

1.92-$275,000

Nathan and Samantha Derosia to Duane and Marguerite Gage

Lot 2 Vermont Route 78

6.35-$60,000

Jaime and Joshua Berard to Ryan Maskell

5171 US RT 7

1.26-$202,000

Adam and Amanda Gagne to Brianna Weiss

Montgomery

545 North Hill Rd

10.08-$250,000

Penelope Numbra and John Newton to David Tanner

Lot 1 Amidon Rd and Hazen's Notch Rd

8.43-$49,500

Marianna and Micheal Recica to Julie and Micheal Crotty

Lot 2 Amidon and Hazen's Notch Rd

6.52-49,500

Marianna and Micheal Recica to Benjamin and Lauren Blakesley

Richford

505 Hardwood Hill Rd

0.5-$51,500

Janice and Noel Fletcher to Morris and Rhonda St. Cyr

55 Liberty St

0.13-$134,000

Morris and Rhonda St. Cyr to Krista Bessette

61 Green Ave

0.96-$62,500

Rosaire St. Pierre to Duane Ladieu and Ashley Wright

28 Diggers Ln

29.36-$673,000

Micheal and Tracey Hemond to Jonathan and Laura Hancock

155 Province St

0.44-$150,000

Casey and Kevin Blaney to Ryan Poulin

30 Church St

0.5-$79,900

Lindsy Guilmette and Ryan Shea to Natasha Walters

97 Dunlavey Ave

0.69-$137,000

Andrea Cartagena to Tia Gebo

Sheldon

373 Bergeron Rd

1.0-$200,000

David and Jerri Brouillette to Abbey and Tyler Miller

665 Kittell Rd

1.2-$245,000

Maria Jacobs to Gary Mumley and Elizabeth Stygles

234 Berard Rd

36.99-$360,000

Daniel and Judy Lajoie to Charles and Stephanie Daoust

St. Albans Town

6 Cardinal Circle

$274,000

Heidi Putnam to Jeanne Paul 

Swanton

Lot 4 Portion of 162 Lake St

5.11-$59,000

Pierre Boudreau to Christopher Barringer and Tammy Leblanc

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you