Here are some recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Enosburg:
47 W Berkshire Rd
0.46-$168,000
Timothy Columb to Girard and Jennifer Roberts
527 Main Street
4.5-$600,000
Jennifer Bright to Marcus Clay
Fairfax:
63 Cherrerville Rd
10.1-$399,000
Don and Michelle Gagnon to Brian and Penelope Decatur
7 Apple Tree Rd
2.22-$485,000
Amanda and Mark St. Pierre to Jessica Hakey and Joel Daugeilh
181 Brick Church Rd
10.1-$493,000
Mary Lou and Timothy Opper to Melissa and Richard Lundblad
15 East Rd, Unit 106
$230,000
Sam Graves to Teri Litchfield
20 East Rd, Suite 103
$284,000
Alexandria Lee Russo and Matthew Joel Schnepp to Cameron and Maxwell Curtis
Franklin
Hummingbird Circle
10.1- $66,000
Joseph and Leslie Slavinsky to Elizabeth and William Haffly
Portion of 4213 North Sheldon Rd
4.4-$48,900
A. Gregory Rainville to Madeline Droege
1709 Colton Rd
2.0-$91,200
Lisa Larose to Scott Jewett
3330 Middle Road
17.6-$180,000
Hugh and Maria Studebaker to Kelli Bennett
Georgia:
34 Jaquelyn Pkwy
1.15-$435,000
Michelle and Tracy Jollie to Aryel and Ryan Wilbur
115 Wilder Dr
0.8-$420,000
Corey and Delia Hurley to Micheal and Tara Gauding
102 Pepper's Way
0.25-$390,000
Linda and William Leper to Rachel Becker
Highgate:
5583 Vermont Route 78
1.92-$275,000
Nathan and Samantha Derosia to Duane and Marguerite Gage
Lot 2 Vermont Route 78
6.35-$60,000
Jaime and Joshua Berard to Ryan Maskell
5171 US RT 7
1.26-$202,000
Adam and Amanda Gagne to Brianna Weiss
Montgomery
545 North Hill Rd
10.08-$250,000
Penelope Numbra and John Newton to David Tanner
Lot 1 Amidon Rd and Hazen's Notch Rd
8.43-$49,500
Marianna and Micheal Recica to Julie and Micheal Crotty
Lot 2 Amidon and Hazen's Notch Rd
6.52-49,500
Marianna and Micheal Recica to Benjamin and Lauren Blakesley
Richford
505 Hardwood Hill Rd
0.5-$51,500
Janice and Noel Fletcher to Morris and Rhonda St. Cyr
55 Liberty St
0.13-$134,000
Morris and Rhonda St. Cyr to Krista Bessette
61 Green Ave
0.96-$62,500
Rosaire St. Pierre to Duane Ladieu and Ashley Wright
28 Diggers Ln
29.36-$673,000
Micheal and Tracey Hemond to Jonathan and Laura Hancock
155 Province St
0.44-$150,000
Casey and Kevin Blaney to Ryan Poulin
30 Church St
0.5-$79,900
Lindsy Guilmette and Ryan Shea to Natasha Walters
97 Dunlavey Ave
0.69-$137,000
Andrea Cartagena to Tia Gebo
Sheldon
373 Bergeron Rd
1.0-$200,000
David and Jerri Brouillette to Abbey and Tyler Miller
665 Kittell Rd
1.2-$245,000
Maria Jacobs to Gary Mumley and Elizabeth Stygles
234 Berard Rd
36.99-$360,000
Daniel and Judy Lajoie to Charles and Stephanie Daoust
St. Albans Town
6 Cardinal Circle
$274,000
Heidi Putnam to Jeanne Paul
Swanton
Lot 4 Portion of 162 Lake St
5.11-$59,000
Pierre Boudreau to Christopher Barringer and Tammy Leblanc
