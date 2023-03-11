Enosburg:
332 McGowan Road
9.87-$126,000
Avery Lee and Charles McCoy to Cameron Moyer
Fairfield:
1977 Metcalf Pond Road
1.0-$250,000
Sara and Trevor Tourville to Donald Appelhans II
Fletcher:
3335 Fairfield Road
3.19-$350,000
Amber and Michael Couture to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Inc.
Franklin:
1787 Riley Road
5.0-$219,000
Jason Boudreau to Cory and Erin Martin
Georgia:
190 Decker Road
3.4-$599,900
Ashley and Joshua Demers to Tanya Wells-Lahaie and William Lahaie
Lazy Lady Island
4.0-$165,000
State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Department to Vermont Housing and Conservation Board
51 Kirker Road
5.18-$415,000
William Lahaie and Tanya Wells-Lahaie to Christina Beck and Wade Matot
Richford:
1580 St. Albans Road
4.0-$185,000
Amanda Barbour to Kayla Westover
242 Guilmette Road
18-$390,000
Larry and Pamela Martin to Gary Pidgeon, Jr.
Sheldon:
276 Rice Hill Road
3.9-$516,000
Joshua Ducharme to Stephanie and Nathan Weigman
A Portion of 1001 Swamp Road
75.6-$240,000
Carol Lashway to St. Pierre Real Estate Holdings LLC.
St. Albans Town:
19 Rice Road
0.37-$280,000
19 Rice Road, LLC. to Rice Road LLC.
3053 Kellogg Road
1.04-$429,000
Christine Davis and Bonnie Reichelt to Rachel Bienvenue
21 Twin Court
$330,000
John Moore and Caroline Tassey to Joshua Ducharme
Swanton:
95 First Street
0.25-$195,000
Estate of Lawrence R. Hoague to Daniel Epinette
