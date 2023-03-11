Key photo

 

Enosburg:

332 McGowan Road

9.87-$126,000

Avery Lee and Charles McCoy to Cameron Moyer

Fairfield:

1977 Metcalf Pond Road

1.0-$250,000

Sara and Trevor Tourville to Donald Appelhans II

Fletcher:

3335 Fairfield Road

3.19-$350,000

Amber and Michael Couture to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Inc.

Franklin:

1787 Riley Road

5.0-$219,000

Jason Boudreau to Cory and Erin Martin

Georgia:

190 Decker Road

3.4-$599,900 

Ashley and Joshua Demers to Tanya Wells-Lahaie and William Lahaie

Lazy Lady Island

4.0-$165,000

State of Vermont, Agency of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Department to Vermont Housing and Conservation Board

51 Kirker Road

5.18-$415,000

William Lahaie and Tanya Wells-Lahaie to Christina Beck and Wade Matot

Richford:

1580 St. Albans Road

4.0-$185,000

Amanda Barbour to Kayla Westover

242 Guilmette Road

18-$390,000

Larry and Pamela Martin to Gary Pidgeon, Jr.

Sheldon:

276 Rice Hill Road

3.9-$516,000

Joshua Ducharme to Stephanie and Nathan Weigman

A Portion of 1001 Swamp Road

75.6-$240,000

Carol Lashway to St. Pierre Real Estate Holdings LLC.

St. Albans Town:

19 Rice Road

0.37-$280,000

19 Rice Road, LLC. to Rice Road LLC.

3053 Kellogg Road

1.04-$429,000

Christine Davis and Bonnie Reichelt to Rachel Bienvenue 

21 Twin Court

$330,000

John Moore and Caroline Tassey to Joshua Ducharme

Swanton:

95 First Street

0.25-$195,000

Estate of Lawrence R. Hoague to Daniel Epinette 

