Fairfax:
1706 Main St
28.63-$180,000
Gregory and Roberta Hart to Michaela Lavalley and Travis Whittaker
Fletcher:
84 Meadow Brook Ln
1.08-$373,000
Stacey Stevens to Timothy Martin
244 Ryans Way
2.1-$490,000
Edward and Erin Cormier to Alexandra and Joshua Bernier
Georgia:
115 Mahald Dr
1.95-$400,000
Kylee Blanchette and Eric Knowles to Kingdon Semahar
264 Lake Brook Dr
4.3-$520,000
Gary Kupperblatt to Kyle Rhoderick
Lot 7 Steeple View Dr
8.27-$130,000
David and Michel Martin to Tyler Forsyth
408 Minnowbrook Road
0.73-$562,000
Gisela Wolfe-Seligman to Mills 2020 Family Trust
21 Dewey Dr
$324,000
John Viau to Marilee and Paul Contois
Sheldon:
455 Colton Road
25.9-$277,200
Lisa Messier to Brian and Darlene Hunter
445 Colton Road
25.9-$375,000
The Estate of Laurence Messier to Brian and Darlene Hunter and Lisa Messier
St. Albans Town:
60 Charbonneau Dr
1.24-$560,000
Deanna Orfanidis to Bruce and Debra Woolford
541 Fairfield Hill Road
0.92-$400,000
Spencer Shoram to Adam and Jesika Hagmaier
Swanton:
45 Campbell Bay Road
1.0-$390,000
Andre Viens and Audrey Grissom Viens to Leonie Forbes
