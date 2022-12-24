Key photo

Fairfax:

1706 Main St

28.63-$180,000

Gregory and Roberta Hart to Michaela Lavalley and Travis Whittaker

Fletcher:

84 Meadow Brook Ln

1.08-$373,000

Stacey Stevens to Timothy Martin

244 Ryans Way

2.1-$490,000

Edward and Erin Cormier to Alexandra and Joshua Bernier

Georgia:

115 Mahald Dr

1.95-$400,000

Kylee Blanchette and Eric Knowles to Kingdon Semahar

264 Lake Brook Dr

4.3-$520,000

Gary Kupperblatt to Kyle Rhoderick

Lot 7 Steeple View Dr

8.27-$130,000

David and Michel Martin to Tyler Forsyth

408 Minnowbrook Road

0.73-$562,000

Gisela Wolfe-Seligman to Mills 2020 Family Trust

21 Dewey Dr

$324,000

John Viau to Marilee and Paul Contois

Sheldon:

455 Colton Road

25.9-$277,200

Lisa Messier to Brian and Darlene Hunter

445 Colton Road

25.9-$375,000

The Estate of Laurence Messier to Brian and Darlene Hunter and Lisa Messier

St. Albans Town:

60 Charbonneau Dr

1.24-$560,000

Deanna Orfanidis to Bruce and Debra Woolford

541 Fairfield Hill Road

0.92-$400,000

Spencer Shoram to Adam and Jesika Hagmaier

Swanton:

45 Campbell Bay Road

1.0-$390,000

Andre Viens and Audrey Grissom Viens to Leonie Forbes

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation