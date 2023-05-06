Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Fairfax:
806 Goose Pond Road
2.26-$475,000
Elizabeth and Robert Schukei to Silas Pollitt and Michelle Sawyer
Franklin:
137 Vermont Maple Dr
3.0-$369,000
Jennifer and Scott Choinere to Heidi and Jeremy Barnum
534 Hammond Shore Road
0.28-$537,500
Michael James Hemond Revocable Trust and Tracey Ann Hemond Revocable Trust to Sharyn and Timothy Abbott
Portion of 3787 Middle Road
1.79-$262,000
Bradley and Megan St. Pierre to Tanner Benoit
North and South of Brown Corners Road
131.1-$405,000
Laroche Dairy and Son, LLC. to Vermont and Conservation Board, Vermont Land Trust and Joseph B. Arioli and Sally Borden Revocable Trust
Highgate:
1390 Brosseau Road
2.43-$257,731
Aaron and Amber Machia to Kassidy and Cody LaGrow
3416 St. Armand Road
3.6-$370,000
Deuso Revocable Living Trust to Danielle and Kevin Collins
St. Albans Town:
Lot 1A, St. Albans Town Industrial
3.0-$240,000
Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation to PurposeEnergy-St. Albans LLC.
339 Brigham Road
1.3-$232,000
Michael Baillargeon to Colin Fitzgerald
