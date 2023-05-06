Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Fairfax:

806 Goose Pond Road

2.26-$475,000

Elizabeth and Robert Schukei to Silas Pollitt and Michelle Sawyer 

Franklin:

137 Vermont Maple Dr

3.0-$369,000

Jennifer and Scott Choinere to Heidi and Jeremy Barnum 

534 Hammond Shore Road

0.28-$537,500

Michael James Hemond Revocable Trust and Tracey Ann Hemond Revocable Trust to Sharyn and Timothy Abbott

Portion of 3787 Middle Road

1.79-$262,000

Bradley and Megan St. Pierre to Tanner Benoit

North and South of Brown Corners Road

131.1-$405,000

Laroche Dairy and Son, LLC. to Vermont and Conservation Board, Vermont Land Trust and Joseph B. Arioli and Sally Borden Revocable Trust

Highgate:

1390 Brosseau Road

2.43-$257,731

Aaron and Amber Machia to Kassidy and Cody LaGrow 

3416 St. Armand Road

3.6-$370,000

Deuso Revocable Living Trust to Danielle and Kevin Collins

St. Albans Town:

Lot 1A, St. Albans Town Industrial 

3.0-$240,000

Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation to PurposeEnergy-St. Albans LLC.

339 Brigham Road

1.3-$232,000

Michael Baillargeon to Colin Fitzgerald 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation