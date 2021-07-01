Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:
Bakersfield:
2076 Main Street
7.0 — $94,000
Rosaire St. Pierre to Jeff and Tina Lamos
567 Kings Hill Road
1.03 - $71,000
Barry Fauteux to Meagan Confoy and Barry Fauteux
827 Waterville Mountain Road
2.01 - $230,000
Abbey and Tyler Miller to Alexa and Joseph Modugno
Fairfax:
101 East Road, Unit 101
$277,500
Jody Medor to Lee Baker and Erika Smith
40 Meade Road
3.1 - $391,000
Howard and Penelope Larochelle to Megan Vokes and Micheal Mcclellan
3 Old Academy Street
0.45 - $329,000
Joshua and Megan Thomas to Kevin Riordan
2993 Main Street
2.02 - $249,000
Gerald Benoit, John Benoit, Brenda Hood, and Lori Houghton to Shawn Mason
Fairfield
Lot 3 on Wilfords Way
4.64 - $65,000
Lee Ann and Rene Jette to Alex Rheaume
Fletcher
119 Thomas Road
8.29-$300,000
Linda Bates to Abbey and Peter Shaw
1520 Fairfax Road
10.03-$440,000
Betsy and Joseph Clough to Corey and Sonja Chevalier
1584 Fairfax Road
1.24-$380,000
Zebulan Dumont to Ethan Cramer and Janel Olea
144 Fairfield Road
1.5-$300,000
Lisa and William Holden to Marc and Paulette Hartigan
16.12 acres off of North Road
16.12-$167,000
Eva Lancaster to Cory and Jennifer Getty
Georgia
2143 Oakland Station Road
4.72-$505,000
Monty and Robin Eller to Barbara Anderson and Micheal Hill
593 Bullock Road
5-$131,000
Lisa and Timothy Hurteau to Chelsea and Matthew Boardman
Highgate
1749 VT RTE 78
3.78-$400,000
Jaime and Joshua Berard to Scott Lagasse
1939 Morey Road
2.35 - $313,000
Brooke and Jordan Cota to Lance Martel
Montgomery
2363 Mountain Road
3.6 - $290,000
Jennifer Parsons to Carmen and Ryan Carroll
235 Highland Springs Road
15.5-$185,000
Betty and Marvin Moquin to Aaron and Kasey Ede
Richford
2585 Corliss Road
10.3-$195,000
Holly Demartin to Nancy Blumenfeld and Leonard Wilson
63 Province Street
0.15-$70,750
Daniel Kitteredge to Megan Jefferson
Sheldon
2772 Kittell Road
1.3-$231,000
Ryan Harness to Taylor Wensley
283 Kane Road
38.8-$300,000
Donna and Mark Kane to Abbey and Stephanie Underwood
St. Albans Town
1664 Fairfax Road
0.88 - $192,000
Geraldine and Paul Samson to Dominic Samson
229 High Street
10.3-$335,100
Ardelle Rich to Rebecca and Joseph Finch
2 Stoney Acre Drive
2.05-$365,000
Chester and Tania Biniecki to Maria Jacobs
1227 Fairfax Road
1.02-$330,000
Carla Trombly to Judith Delmastro
339 Brigham Road
1.3-$177,000
Gary and Tamara Smith to Michael Baillageron
Swanton
2 Winters Court
0.84-$280,000
James and Jodi Tager to Ashleigh Smith
