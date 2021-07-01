Key photo

Here are recent property transfers in Franklin County:

Bakersfield:

2076 Main Street 

7.0 — $94,000

Rosaire St. Pierre to Jeff and Tina Lamos

 

567 Kings Hill Road

1.03 - $71,000

Barry Fauteux to Meagan Confoy and Barry Fauteux

 

827 Waterville Mountain Road

2.01 - $230,000

Abbey and Tyler Miller to Alexa and Joseph Modugno

Fairfax:

101 East Road, Unit 101

$277,500

Jody Medor to Lee Baker and Erika Smith

 

40 Meade Road

3.1 - $391,000

Howard and Penelope Larochelle to Megan Vokes and Micheal Mcclellan

 

3 Old Academy Street

0.45 - $329,000

Joshua and Megan Thomas to Kevin Riordan

 

2993 Main Street

2.02 - $249,000

Gerald Benoit, John Benoit, Brenda Hood, and Lori Houghton to Shawn Mason

 

Fairfield

Lot 3 on Wilfords Way

4.64 - $65,000

Lee Ann and Rene Jette to Alex Rheaume

 

Fletcher

119 Thomas Road

8.29-$300,000

Linda Bates to Abbey and Peter Shaw

1520 Fairfax Road

10.03-$440,000

Betsy and Joseph Clough to Corey and Sonja Chevalier

1584 Fairfax Road

1.24-$380,000

Zebulan Dumont to Ethan Cramer and Janel Olea

144 Fairfield Road

1.5-$300,000

Lisa and William Holden to Marc and Paulette Hartigan

 

16.12 acres off of North Road

16.12-$167,000

Eva Lancaster to Cory and Jennifer Getty

 

Georgia

2143 Oakland Station Road

4.72-$505,000

Monty and Robin Eller to Barbara Anderson and Micheal Hill

593 Bullock Road

5-$131,000

Lisa and Timothy Hurteau to Chelsea and Matthew Boardman

 

Highgate

1749 VT RTE 78

3.78-$400,000

Jaime and Joshua Berard to Scott Lagasse

1939 Morey Road

2.35 - $313,000

Brooke and Jordan Cota to Lance Martel

Montgomery

2363 Mountain Road

3.6 - $290,000

Jennifer Parsons to Carmen and Ryan Carroll

235 Highland Springs Road

15.5-$185,000

Betty and Marvin Moquin to Aaron and Kasey Ede

Richford

2585 Corliss Road

10.3-$195,000

Holly Demartin to Nancy Blumenfeld and Leonard Wilson

63 Province Street

0.15-$70,750

Daniel Kitteredge to Megan Jefferson

Sheldon

2772 Kittell Road

1.3-$231,000

Ryan Harness to Taylor Wensley

283 Kane Road

38.8-$300,000

Donna and Mark Kane to Abbey and Stephanie Underwood

St. Albans Town

1664 Fairfax Road

0.88 - $192,000

Geraldine and Paul Samson to Dominic Samson

229 High Street

10.3-$335,100

Ardelle Rich to Rebecca and Joseph Finch

2 Stoney Acre Drive

2.05-$365,000

Chester and Tania Biniecki to Maria Jacobs

1227 Fairfax Road

1.02-$330,000

Carla Trombly to Judith Delmastro

339 Brigham Road 

1.3-$177,000

Gary and Tamara Smith to Michael Baillageron

Swanton

2 Winters Court

0.84-$280,000

James and Jodi Tager to Ashleigh Smith

 

