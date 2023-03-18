Fairfield:
4179 Chester A. Arthur Road
3.3-$170,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Patrick Houghton Cross
Georgia:
182 Steeple View Road
3.35-$505,000
David and Michel Martin to Alyssa and Benjamin Deutsch
1149 Ethan Allen Highway
9.57-$400,000
Randall and Susan Blake to BTMC, LLC.
Sheldon:
796 Sweet Hollow Road
1.4-$462,500
Thaddeus Laskowski and Stacie Peyrat to Anna Anderson and Joan Twombley
St. Albans Town:
51 Pinewood Dr
$231,000
Maja Stansic to Todd Pratt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.