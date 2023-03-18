Key photo

Fairfield:

4179 Chester A. Arthur Road 

3.3-$170,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Patrick Houghton Cross

Georgia:

182 Steeple View Road

3.35-$505,000

David and Michel Martin to Alyssa and Benjamin Deutsch

1149 Ethan Allen Highway

9.57-$400,000

Randall and Susan Blake to BTMC, LLC.

Sheldon:

796 Sweet Hollow Road

1.4-$462,500

Thaddeus Laskowski and Stacie Peyrat to Anna Anderson and Joan Twombley

St. Albans Town:

51 Pinewood Dr

$231,000

Maja Stansic to Todd Pratt

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation