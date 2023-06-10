Key photo

Key:

Town:

Address

Acres-Price

Seller to Buyer

Bakersfield:

1505 Witchcat Road

10.72-$475,000

Jeffrey and Vicki Ryea to Adam and Anya Barry

Enosburg:

500 Sampsonville Road

8.64-$140,000

DFA Northeast Logistics, INC. to Ronda McAllister

Fairfax:

55 Megan Road

2.0-$501,600

Dana and Mitchell Clark to Kathryn and Todd Kosharek 

19 East Road

$335,000

Caryn Zambrano to Donna Granatelli

Fletcher:

100 Ryan’s Way

4.65-$340,000

Aaron and Andrea Gray to Ryan Metayer

2099 North Road

36-$140,000

Richard Charland Estate to Reginald Methieu and Margaret Mongeon

Franklin:

935 Westcott Shore Road

$195,000

Terry and Carol F. Edwards to Kate Mullen

Georgia:

4502 Highbridge Road

1.69-$542,500

Quintin Brothers Real Estate Holdings, LLC. to DS LeBlanc Real Estate, LLC.

1422 Sandy Birch Road

1.88-$687,929

1422 Sandy Birch Road, LLC. to Elizabeth Mcinally and Michael Visker

Montgomery:

468 Christmas Road

1.53-$307,000

Brian McHugh and Kirsi Ulomenen to Nikki Bernardi and Kevin Coughlin

641 Highland Drive

7.0-$501,000

Kathyrn and Stephen Wilburn to Abigail and Paul Garcia 

St. Albans City:

20 Kingman St.

0.05-$1,264,381

Samaritan House Inc. to Champlain Housing Trust Inc.

86 North Main St.

0.6-$257,600

Lili Gamache to City of St. Albans

64 Messenger St.

0.28-$335,000

Kathleen Tabor and Carmen and Corey Bourne

St. Albans Town:

36 Green Mountain Dr.

0.5-$400,000

Lynn and Ronald Wheel to Sarah Elizabeth Bouvier and Andrew Hathaway

129 Harbor View Dr.

$489,000

Martha Martinez to Jason and Krista Dessureault

1 Ridgeview Ave.

0.47-$430,000

Wayne Gray to Katrina and Mark Houston

751 Brigham Road

0.93-$520,000

Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Karen and Louise Mulkey

Swanton:

39 Tilley Dr.

0.71-$230,000

Alan and Anna Pepin to Alan Staley

2185 Sheldon Road

3.0-$325,000

Cameron and Melissa Forey to Jamie St. Pierre

99 Mountainview Dr.

1.0-$370,000

Carol Masden Trust to Alan and Lisa Pelletier

