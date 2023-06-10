Key:
Town:
Address
Acres-Price
Seller to Buyer
Bakersfield:
1505 Witchcat Road
10.72-$475,000
Jeffrey and Vicki Ryea to Adam and Anya Barry
Enosburg:
500 Sampsonville Road
8.64-$140,000
DFA Northeast Logistics, INC. to Ronda McAllister
Fairfax:
55 Megan Road
2.0-$501,600
Dana and Mitchell Clark to Kathryn and Todd Kosharek
19 East Road
$335,000
Caryn Zambrano to Donna Granatelli
Fletcher:
100 Ryan’s Way
4.65-$340,000
Aaron and Andrea Gray to Ryan Metayer
2099 North Road
36-$140,000
Richard Charland Estate to Reginald Methieu and Margaret Mongeon
Franklin:
935 Westcott Shore Road
$195,000
Terry and Carol F. Edwards to Kate Mullen
Georgia:
4502 Highbridge Road
1.69-$542,500
Quintin Brothers Real Estate Holdings, LLC. to DS LeBlanc Real Estate, LLC.
1422 Sandy Birch Road
1.88-$687,929
1422 Sandy Birch Road, LLC. to Elizabeth Mcinally and Michael Visker
Montgomery:
468 Christmas Road
1.53-$307,000
Brian McHugh and Kirsi Ulomenen to Nikki Bernardi and Kevin Coughlin
641 Highland Drive
7.0-$501,000
Kathyrn and Stephen Wilburn to Abigail and Paul Garcia
St. Albans City:
20 Kingman St.
0.05-$1,264,381
Samaritan House Inc. to Champlain Housing Trust Inc.
86 North Main St.
0.6-$257,600
Lili Gamache to City of St. Albans
64 Messenger St.
0.28-$335,000
Kathleen Tabor and Carmen and Corey Bourne
St. Albans Town:
36 Green Mountain Dr.
0.5-$400,000
Lynn and Ronald Wheel to Sarah Elizabeth Bouvier and Andrew Hathaway
129 Harbor View Dr.
$489,000
Martha Martinez to Jason and Krista Dessureault
1 Ridgeview Ave.
0.47-$430,000
Wayne Gray to Katrina and Mark Houston
751 Brigham Road
0.93-$520,000
Michael Blouin and Dale Senesac to Karen and Louise Mulkey
Swanton:
39 Tilley Dr.
0.71-$230,000
Alan and Anna Pepin to Alan Staley
2185 Sheldon Road
3.0-$325,000
Cameron and Melissa Forey to Jamie St. Pierre
99 Mountainview Dr.
1.0-$370,000
Carol Masden Trust to Alan and Lisa Pelletier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.