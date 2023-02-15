UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Vivian Branch Warner
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/21/23
Mother’s Name: Robert Warner
Father’s Name: Vivian Warner
Town: St. Albans
Northwestern Family Birth Center:
Baby’s Name: Bentley Ryan Bannister
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/3/23
Mother’s Name: Alisha Brace Chaloux
Father’s Name: Cody Ryan Bannister
Town: Enosburgh
Baby’s Name: Gracelynn Ann Francis
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/3/23
Mother’s Name: Heather Smith Francis
Father’s Name: Tyler O’Shea Francis
Town: Cambridge
Baby’s Name: Vivienne Joy Martel
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/12/23
Mother’s Name: Valentina Nykyforova
Father’s Name: Arthul P. Martel
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Mckinley Amia LaPan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/12/23
Mother’s Name: Kayden LaPan
Town: Swanton
