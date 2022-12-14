UVM Medical Center:
Baby’s Name: Maverick Allen Cleland
Gender: Male
Birth Date: 11/27/22
Mother’s Name: Brittany Brown
Father’s Name: Stuart Cleland
Town: St. Albans
Northwestern Family Birth Center:
Baby’s Name: Brantley Charles Williamson
Gender: Male
Birth Date: 12/9/22
Mother’s Name: Emily Benoit
Father’s Name: Brandon Williamson
Town: Jeffersonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.