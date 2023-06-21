Baby’s Name: Hazel Dylanie Doane
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/7/23
Mother’s Name: Billie-Jean Rowe
Father’s Name: Adam Doane
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Jiriyah Luffy B. Uchiha
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/7/23
Mother’s Name: Chrystal Uchiha
Father’s Name: Cinder Uchiha
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Kayden Marc Perry
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/8/23
Mother’s Name: Taylor Nicholas Perry
Father’s Name: Brandon Wayne Perry
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Tucker Reginald Martin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/9/23
Mother’s Name: Kelsey Parker Gagne
Father’s Name: Cody James Martin
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Jaxon James Rice
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/12/23
Mother’s Name: Jenna Marie Stone
Father’s Name: Michael James Rice
Town: Milton
Baby’s Name: Kayce Jerrod Bessette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/16/23
Mother’s Name: Danielle Gregoire Bessette
Father’s Name: Jerrod Lee Bessette
Town: Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.