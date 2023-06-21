Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Hazel Dylanie Doane

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/7/23

Mother’s Name: Billie-Jean Rowe

Father’s Name: Adam Doane

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Jiriyah Luffy B. Uchiha  

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/7/23

Mother’s Name: Chrystal Uchiha

Father’s Name: Cinder Uchiha

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Kayden Marc Perry

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/8/23

Mother’s Name: Taylor Nicholas Perry

Father’s Name: Brandon Wayne Perry

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Tucker Reginald Martin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/9/23

Mother’s Name: Kelsey Parker Gagne

Father’s Name: Cody James Martin

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Jaxon James Rice 

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/12/23

Mother’s Name: Jenna Marie Stone

Father’s Name: Michael James Rice

Town: Milton

  1. Baby’s Name: Kayce Jerrod Bessette

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 6/16/23

Mother’s Name: Danielle Gregoire Bessette

Father’s Name: Jerrod Lee Bessette

Town: Enosburg Falls

 

