Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Tessa Marie Howrigan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/13/22

Mother’s Name: Tara Rae Gagner

Father’s Name: Kevin Jon Howrigan

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Ryker Allen Mulheron

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/15/22

Mother’s Name: Faith LaBelle

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Paisley Jean Begnoche

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/15/22

Mother’s Name: Nicole Begnoche

Father’s Name: Michael Begnoche

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Charley Rose Perley

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/17/22

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Taylor Perley

Father’s Name: Nicholas Paul Perley

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Harper Mikal Larivee

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/18/22

Mother’s Name: Mikal Faucher

Father’s Name: Todd Larivee

Town: Enosburg Falls

