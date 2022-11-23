Baby’s Name: Tessa Marie Howrigan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/13/22
Mother’s Name: Tara Rae Gagner
Father’s Name: Kevin Jon Howrigan
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Ryker Allen Mulheron
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/15/22
Mother’s Name: Faith LaBelle
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Paisley Jean Begnoche
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/15/22
Mother’s Name: Nicole Begnoche
Father’s Name: Michael Begnoche
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Charley Rose Perley
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/17/22
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Taylor Perley
Father’s Name: Nicholas Paul Perley
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Harper Mikal Larivee
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/18/22
Mother’s Name: Mikal Faucher
Father’s Name: Todd Larivee
Town: Enosburg Falls
