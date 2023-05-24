Baby’s Name: Mackenzie Grace Wells
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/15/23
Mother’s Name: Alexis Churchill
Father’s Name: Devin Michael Wells
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Hunter Brody Gagner
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/15/23
Mother’s Name: Stevie Marie Galyean
Father’s Name: Brody Hunter Gagner
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Winslow Gerard Dulude
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/15/23
Mother’s Name: Isaiah Dulude
Father’s Name: Travis Dulude
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Rozélie Lou Thouin
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/16/23
Mother’s Name: Céline Rainville Thouin
Father’s Name: Jean-Charles Thouin
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Jackson Morris Wells
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/18/23
Mother’s Name: Bridgette Adams
Father’s Name: Brandyn John Wells
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Oren Alexander Levine
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/19/23
Mother’s Name: Shantel Waldvogel
Father’s Name: Paul Levine
Town: Jeffersonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.