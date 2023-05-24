Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Mackenzie Grace Wells 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/15/23

Mother’s Name: Alexis Churchill

Father’s Name: Devin Michael Wells

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Hunter Brody Gagner

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/15/23

Mother’s Name: Stevie Marie Galyean

Father’s Name: Brody Hunter Gagner

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Winslow Gerard Dulude

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/15/23

Mother’s Name: Isaiah Dulude

Father’s Name: Travis Dulude

Town: Franklin 

  1. Baby’s Name: Rozélie Lou Thouin

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/16/23

Mother’s Name: Céline Rainville Thouin

Father’s Name: Jean-Charles Thouin

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Jackson Morris Wells

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/18/23

Mother’s Name: Bridgette Adams

Father’s Name: Brandyn John Wells

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Oren Alexander Levine

Gender: Male 

Date of Birth: 5/19/23

Mother’s Name: Shantel Waldvogel

Father’s Name: Paul Levine

Town: Jeffersonville

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation