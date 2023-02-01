Baby’s Name: Knox Matthew Murphy
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/25/23
Mother’s Name: Miya Elizabeth Tatro Muir
Father’s Name: Dylon Matthew Murphy
Town: Montgomery Center
Baby’s Name: Matthew Lane Meyer
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/27/23
Mother’s Name: Alyssa (Edwards) Meyer
Father’s Name: Brett Matthew Meyer
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Adalyn Sophia Hodgson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth:1/26/23
Mother’s Name: Jessica Juczak
Father’s Name: Eric Hodgson
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Hudson Oliver Church
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/28/23
Mother’s Name: Taylor Meunier
Father’s Name: Damien Mykale Church
Town: Franklin
