Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Knox Matthew Murphy

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/25/23

Mother’s Name: Miya Elizabeth Tatro Muir

Father’s Name: Dylon Matthew Murphy

Town: Montgomery Center

  1. Baby’s Name: Matthew Lane Meyer

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/27/23

Mother’s Name: Alyssa (Edwards) Meyer

Father’s Name: Brett Matthew Meyer

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Adalyn Sophia Hodgson

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth:1/26/23

Mother’s Name: Jessica Juczak

Father’s Name: Eric Hodgson

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Hudson Oliver Church

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/28/23

Mother’s Name: Taylor Meunier

Father’s Name: Damien Mykale Church

Town: Franklin

 

