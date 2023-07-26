Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Owen Andrew Aliquo

Gender:  Male

Date of Birth: 7/17/23 

Mother’s Name: Erin Thomas Aliquo

Father’s Name: David Mark Aliquo

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Lucy Paige Hamilton

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/20/23

Mother’s Name: Elise Roy Hamilton

Father’s Name: Evan Jacob Hamilton

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Farah Fay Larose

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/20/23

Mother’s Name: Rachel Larose

Father’s Name: Wyatt Larose

Town: St. Albans

 

