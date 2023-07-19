Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Annalise Grace Gleason 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/9/23 

Mother’s Name: Meghan Raymond

Father’s Name: Tyler Steven Gleason

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Viera Marie Bell

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth: 7/10/23 

Mother’s Name: Meghane Cook

Father’s Name: Joseph Michael Bell

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Tate Everett Godin

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/11/23

Mother’s Name: Debbie Brosseau

Father’s Name: Wendell Godin 

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Cade Conley Branon

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 7/14/23

Mother’s Name: Holly Reed Branon 

Father’s Name: Matthew Michael Branon

Town: Fairfield

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation