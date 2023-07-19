Baby’s Name: Annalise Grace Gleason
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/9/23
Mother’s Name: Meghan Raymond
Father’s Name: Tyler Steven Gleason
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Viera Marie Bell
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/10/23
Mother’s Name: Meghane Cook
Father’s Name: Joseph Michael Bell
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Tate Everett Godin
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/11/23
Mother’s Name: Debbie Brosseau
Father’s Name: Wendell Godin
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Cade Conley Branon
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/14/23
Mother’s Name: Holly Reed Branon
Father’s Name: Matthew Michael Branon
Town: Fairfield
