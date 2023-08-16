Baby’s Name: Maverick Lee Wheelock
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/7/23
Mother’s Name: Jelissa Ann Combs
Father’s Name: Ryan Lee Messick
Town: Enosburg
Baby’s Name: Brooks Michael Manahan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/7/23
Mother’s Name: Aliza Manahan
Father’s Name: Issac Manahan
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Adriana Aurora Masferrer Santiago
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/8/23
Mother’s Name: Andrea Beatriz Santiago
Father’s Name: Carlos M. Masferrer
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Millie Dylan Gendron
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/9/23
Mother’s Name: Elijah Lamos Gendron
Father’s Name: Dylan Joseph Gendron
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Stellan Anderson Bosworth
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/11/23
Mother’s Name: Kristina Louise Bosworth
Father’s Name: Adam Tyler Bosworth
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Theodore Matthew Higgs
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 8/11/23
Mother’s Name: Jenessa Swainbank Higgs
Father’s Name: Taylor Matthew Higgs
Town: Sheldon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.