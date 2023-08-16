Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Maverick Lee Wheelock

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/7/23

Mother’s Name: Jelissa Ann Combs

Father’s Name: Ryan Lee Messick

Town: Enosburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Brooks Michael Manahan

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/7/23

Mother’s Name: Aliza Manahan

Father’s Name: Issac Manahan

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Adriana Aurora Masferrer Santiago

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/8/23

Mother’s Name: Andrea Beatriz Santiago

Father’s Name: Carlos M. Masferrer

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Millie Dylan Gendron

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/9/23

Mother’s Name: Elijah Lamos Gendron

Father’s Name: Dylan Joseph Gendron

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Stellan Anderson Bosworth

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/11/23

Mother’s Name: Kristina Louise Bosworth

Father’s Name: Adam Tyler Bosworth

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Theodore Matthew Higgs

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 8/11/23

Mother’s Name: Jenessa Swainbank Higgs

Father’s Name: Taylor Matthew Higgs

Town: Sheldon

