Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Faith Elizabeth Trieb

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/19/22

Mother’s Name: Nicole Noyes Trieb

Father’s Name: Nick James Trieb

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Harrie Nash Corrigan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/20/22

Mother’s Name: Kristen Delibac Corrigan

Father’s Name: Josh Hadley Corrigan

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Leigha Audrey Burnor

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 12/24/22

Mother’s Name: Ashley Garvey Burnor

Father’s Name: Zachary Matthew Burnor

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Luke S. Tuttle

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 12/24/22

Mother’s Name: Amber M. Parizo

Father’s Name: Roger W. Tuttle Jr.

Town: St. Albans

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation