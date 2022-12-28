Baby’s Name: Faith Elizabeth Trieb
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/19/22
Mother’s Name: Nicole Noyes Trieb
Father’s Name: Nick James Trieb
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Harrie Nash Corrigan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/20/22
Mother’s Name: Kristen Delibac Corrigan
Father’s Name: Josh Hadley Corrigan
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Leigha Audrey Burnor
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 12/24/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Garvey Burnor
Father’s Name: Zachary Matthew Burnor
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Luke S. Tuttle
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 12/24/22
Mother’s Name: Amber M. Parizo
Father’s Name: Roger W. Tuttle Jr.
Town: St. Albans
