Baby’s Name: Emmett Warren Jaring
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/2/23
Mother’s Name: Hailie Smith-Rock
Father’s Name: Keesy Jaring
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Rain David Greenwood
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/4/23
Mother’s Name: Ericka Price
Father’s Name: Cody David Greenwood
Town: Plattsburgh, New York
Baby’s Name: Waylon James Currier
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/5/23
Mother’s Name: Brianna (Paquette) Currier
Father’s Name: Samuel Gene Currier
Town: Isle La Motte
Baby’s Name: Lincoln Burke Faulkner
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/6/23
Mother’s Name: Sarah (LeClair) Faulkner
Father’s Name: Nathan Tharon Faulkner
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Ryder James Gill
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/7/23
Mother’s Name: Tiffany Mills
Father’s Name: Hans Christopher Gill
Town: Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.