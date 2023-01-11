Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Emmett Warren Jaring

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/2/23

Mother’s Name: Hailie Smith-Rock

Father’s Name: Keesy Jaring

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Rain David Greenwood

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/4/23

Mother’s Name: Ericka Price

Father’s Name: Cody David Greenwood

Town: Plattsburgh, New York

  1. Baby’s Name: Waylon James Currier

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/5/23

Mother’s Name: Brianna (Paquette) Currier

Father’s Name: Samuel Gene Currier

Town: Isle La Motte

  1. Baby’s Name: Lincoln Burke Faulkner

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/6/23

Mother’s Name: Sarah (LeClair) Faulkner

Father’s Name: Nathan Tharon Faulkner

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Ryder James Gill

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/7/23

Mother’s Name: Tiffany Mills

Father’s Name: Hans Christopher Gill

Town: Enosburg Falls

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation