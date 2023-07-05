Baby’s Name: Waverly Meadow Bessette
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/26/23
Mother’s Name: Phelina Hurley Bessette
Father’s Name: Kodie Coal Bessette
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Robin Ann Charbonneau
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/26/23
Mother’s Name: Ashley Coutu Charbonneau
Father’s Name: Colby Aaron Charbonneau
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Gianna Nancy Koldys
Gender: Female
Date of Birth:6/28/23
Mother’s Name: Heather Nancy Koldys
Father’s Name: Zachary John Koldys
Town: St. Albans
