Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Waverly Meadow Bessette

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/26/23

Mother’s Name: Phelina Hurley Bessette

Father’s Name: Kodie Coal Bessette

Town: St. Albans 

  1. Baby’s Name: Robin Ann Charbonneau

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 6/26/23

Mother’s Name: Ashley Coutu Charbonneau

Father’s Name: Colby Aaron Charbonneau

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Gianna Nancy Koldys

Gender: Female

Date of Birth:6/28/23

Mother’s Name: Heather Nancy Koldys

Father’s Name: Zachary John Koldys

Town: St. Albans

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation