Congratulations to these local families!
1. Colbie Quinn Hallstrom
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/19/23
Mother’s Name: Samantha Manahan Hallstrom
Father’s Name: Christian Drake Hallstrom
Town: Fairfield
2. Morgan Anne Raymo
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 6/20/23
Mother’s Name: Destiny Marie Raymo
Father’s Name: Garret Lee Raymo
Town: Sheldon
3. Grayson Anthony Paquette
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 6/22/23
Mother’s Name: Shelby Paquette
Father’s Name: Robert Loiselle
Town: Richford
