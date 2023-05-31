Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Ronin Keith Longway

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/21/23

Mother’s Name: Margo Longway

Father’s Name: Jason Longway

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Cain Randal Feeley

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/22/23

Mother’s Name: Kassia Feeley

Father’s Name: Josh Feeley

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Edward Larose

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/23/23

Mother’s Name: Meghan Donna

Father’s Name: Ayden Joseph Larose

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Maddox James Lumbra

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/25/23

Mother’s Name: Amber Lumbra

Father’s Name: Jess Lumbra

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Cade Gregory Vaillancourt

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/26/23

Mother’s Name: Erin (Stokes) Vaillancourt

Father’s Name: Nathan James Vaillancourt

Town: Cambridge

  1. Baby’s Name: Ava Marie Capsey

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/26/23

Mother’s Name: Elizabeth (Danforth) Capsey

Father’s Name: Michael Allen Capsey

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Aela Marie Turcotte

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/27/23

Mother’s Name: Jorgi Leclair

Father’s Name: Michael Turcotte

Town: Enosburg Falls

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation