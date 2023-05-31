Baby’s Name: Ronin Keith Longway
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/21/23
Mother’s Name: Margo Longway
Father’s Name: Jason Longway
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Cain Randal Feeley
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/22/23
Mother’s Name: Kassia Feeley
Father’s Name: Josh Feeley
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Grayson Edward Larose
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/23/23
Mother’s Name: Meghan Donna
Father’s Name: Ayden Joseph Larose
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Maddox James Lumbra
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/25/23
Mother’s Name: Amber Lumbra
Father’s Name: Jess Lumbra
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Cade Gregory Vaillancourt
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/26/23
Mother’s Name: Erin (Stokes) Vaillancourt
Father’s Name: Nathan James Vaillancourt
Town: Cambridge
Baby’s Name: Ava Marie Capsey
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/26/23
Mother’s Name: Elizabeth (Danforth) Capsey
Father’s Name: Michael Allen Capsey
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Aela Marie Turcotte
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/27/23
Mother’s Name: Jorgi Leclair
Father’s Name: Michael Turcotte
Town: Enosburg Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.