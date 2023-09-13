Baby’s Name: Fletcher Alexander Vilord
Sex: Male
Date of Birth: 8/29/23
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Collier Vilord
Father’s Name: Alexander David Vilord
Town: Waterville
Baby’s Name: Hanaiah Tallo Sonsona
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 9/7/23
Mother’s Name: Maricar Bonsilao Tallo
Father’s Name: Hans Saromines Sonsona
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Isaac Benjamin Larose
Sex: Male
Date of Birth: 9/9/23
Mother’s Name: Chelsea (Rood) Larose
Father’s Name: Jacques Larose
Town: Franklin
Baby’s Name: Molly Kaskel Oquendo
Sex: Female
Date of Birth: 9/9/23
Mother’s Name: Meghann Dempsey Oquendo
Father’s Name: Michael Kaskel Oquendo
Town: Cambridge
