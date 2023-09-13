Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Fletcher Alexander Vilord

Sex: Male

Date of Birth: 8/29/23

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Collier Vilord

Father’s Name: Alexander David Vilord

Town: Waterville

  1. Baby’s Name: Hanaiah Tallo Sonsona

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 9/7/23

Mother’s Name: Maricar Bonsilao Tallo

Father’s Name: Hans Saromines Sonsona

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Isaac Benjamin Larose

Sex: Male

Date of Birth: 9/9/23

Mother’s Name: Chelsea (Rood) Larose

Father’s Name: Jacques Larose

Town: Franklin

  1. Baby’s Name: Molly Kaskel Oquendo

Sex: Female

Date of Birth: 9/9/23

Mother’s Name: Meghann Dempsey Oquendo

Father’s Name: Michael Kaskel Oquendo

Town: Cambridge

