Baby’s Name: Madalyn Rae Swann LaPlante
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/19/23
Mother’s Name: Kelsey Swann
Father’s Name: Christopher LaPlante
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Amia Lynn Rainville
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 4/20/23
Mother’s Name: Kayla Rocheleau
Father’s Name: Shane Rainville
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Zachary Frank Rivers
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 4/23/23
Mother’s Name: Stephanie Rivers
Father’s Name: Corey Rivers
Town: Swanton
