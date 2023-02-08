Baby’s Name: Layoni Melitina Arias
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/27/23
Mother’s Name: Alina Worthen
Father’s Name: Christian N. Arias
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Sophia Marie Brown
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/31/23
Mother’s Name: Gabrielle Trahan Brown
Father’s Name: Paul Neroy Brown
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Kennedy Charlotte Deuso
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/31/23
Mother’s Name: Christal King Deuso
Father’s Name: Kody Allen Deuso
Town: Montgomery
Baby’s Name: Fallon Jeffrey Rowell
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/2/23
Mother’s Name: Mariah Rowell
Father’s Name: Matthew Rowell
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Addison Marie Jones
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/2/23
Mother’s Name: Courtney Morrison Jones
Father’s Name: Edward Jones
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Conrad Carter Burdick
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/2/23
Mother’s Name: Ashley Anne Carter
Father’s Name: Alec Michael Burdick
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: GraceLynn Ann Francis
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 2/3/23
Mother’s Name: Heather Smith Francis
Father’s Name: Tyler O’Shea Francis
Town: Cambridge
Baby’s Name: Bentley Ryan Bannister
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 2/3/23
Mother’s Name: Alisha Brace Chaloux
Father’s Name: Cody Ryan Bannister
Town: Enosburg
