Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Layoni Melitina Arias

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/27/23

Mother’s Name: Alina Worthen

Father’s Name: Christian N. Arias

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Sophia Marie Brown

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/31/23

Mother’s Name: Gabrielle Trahan Brown

Father’s Name: Paul Neroy Brown

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Kennedy Charlotte Deuso

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/31/23

Mother’s Name: Christal King Deuso

Father’s Name: Kody Allen Deuso

Town: Montgomery

  1. Baby’s Name: Fallon Jeffrey Rowell

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/2/23

Mother’s Name: Mariah Rowell

Father’s Name: Matthew Rowell

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Addison Marie Jones

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/2/23

Mother’s Name: Courtney Morrison Jones

Father’s Name: Edward Jones

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Conrad Carter Burdick

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/2/23

Mother’s Name: Ashley Anne Carter

Father’s Name: Alec Michael Burdick

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: GraceLynn Ann Francis

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 2/3/23

Mother’s Name: Heather Smith Francis

Father’s Name: Tyler O’Shea Francis

Town: Cambridge

  1. Baby’s Name: Bentley Ryan Bannister

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 2/3/23

Mother’s Name: Alisha Brace Chaloux

Father’s Name: Cody Ryan Bannister

Town: Enosburg

 

 

 
 
 

