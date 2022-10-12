Baby’s Name: Keagan Joseph Tipper
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/1/22
Mother’s Name: Sunni Yandow Tipper
Father’s Name: Christopher James Tipper
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Elijah James Mooney
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/3/22
Mother’s Name: Jaime Mooney
Father’s Name: Brandon Mooney
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s Name: Lianna Francesca Mathsen
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/3/22
Mother’s Name: Colette Maya Mathsen
Father’s Name: Jeremy Michael Mathsen
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Emma Rae-Allan Ward
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 10/3/22
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Brown
Father’s Name: Jackson Joseph Ward
Town: Isle La Motte
Baby’s Name: Grayson Allen Tataseo
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/5/22
Mother’s Name: Sophia Spano Tataseo
Father’s Name: Matthew Paul Tataseo
Town: Sheldon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.