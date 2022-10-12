Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Keagan Joseph Tipper

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/1/22

Mother’s Name: Sunni Yandow Tipper

Father’s Name: Christopher James Tipper

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Elijah James Mooney

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/3/22

Mother’s Name: Jaime Mooney

Father’s Name: Brandon Mooney

Town: Sheldon

  1. Baby’s Name: Lianna Francesca Mathsen

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/3/22

Mother’s Name: Colette Maya Mathsen

Father’s Name: Jeremy Michael Mathsen

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Emma Rae-Allan Ward

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 10/3/22

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Brown

Father’s Name: Jackson Joseph Ward

Town: Isle La Motte

  1. Baby’s Name: Grayson Allen Tataseo

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/5/22

Mother’s Name: Sophia Spano Tataseo

Father’s Name: Matthew Paul Tataseo

Town: Sheldon

