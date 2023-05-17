Baby’s Name: Charlotte Beatrice Mercy
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/8/23
Mother’s Name: Ashley Kittell Mercy
Father’s Name: Kyle Mercy
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Patrick Dain Santo
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/8/23
Mother’s Name: Erin Williams Leon
Father’s Name: Alex Christopher Santo
Town: Alburg
Baby’s Name: Asia Royalee Parah
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/10/23
Mother’s Name: Sheyenne E. Bessette
Father’s Name: Thomas R. Parah
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Nora Jhae Kaufmann
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/10/23
Mother’s Name: Rachel (Keller) Kaufmann
Father’s Name: Benjamin Paul Kaufmann
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Noah Jacob Timothy Flood
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 5/11/23
Mother’s Name: Tiffanie Rose Flood
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Kora Rose Morgan
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 5/14/23
Mother’s Name: Hailie Jade Therrien
Father’s Name: Anthony J.S. Morgan
Town: Georgia
