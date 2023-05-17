Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlotte Beatrice Mercy

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/8/23

Mother’s Name: Ashley Kittell Mercy

Father’s Name: Kyle Mercy

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Patrick Dain Santo 

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/8/23

Mother’s Name: Erin Williams Leon

Father’s Name: Alex Christopher Santo

Town: Alburg

  1. Baby’s Name: Asia Royalee Parah

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/10/23

Mother’s Name: Sheyenne E. Bessette

Father’s Name: Thomas R. Parah

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Nora Jhae Kaufmann

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/10/23

Mother’s Name: Rachel (Keller) Kaufmann

Father’s Name: Benjamin Paul Kaufmann

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Noah Jacob Timothy Flood

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 5/11/23

Mother’s Name: Tiffanie Rose Flood

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Kora Rose Morgan

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 5/14/23

Mother’s Name: Hailie Jade Therrien

Father’s Name: Anthony J.S. Morgan

Town: Georgia

 

