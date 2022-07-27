Baby’s Name: Koen Peter Fairbanks
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/19/22
Mother’s Name: Kailee Jo Sullivan
Father’s Name: Kyle Fairbanks
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Hunter Samuel Goss
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/21/22
Mother’s Name: Shania Gokey Goss
Father’s Name: Jordan Samuel Goss
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Navy Marie Gover
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/22/22
Mother’s Name: Solange Gover
Father’s Name: Kory Gover
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Kayslee Jo Lamotte
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/22/22
Mother’s Name: Allison Lamotte
Father’s Name: Joseph Lamotte II
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Charlotte Elizabeth Connolly
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 7/24/22
Mother’s Name: Nicole Price Connolly
Father’s Name: Thomas Connolly
Town: St. Albans
