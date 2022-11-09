Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Declan Dean Cheney

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/31/22

Mother’s Name: Mary Aurore Cheney

Father’s Name: Marcus William Cheney II

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name:  Earl John Thompson

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 10/31/22

Mother’s Name: Breanna Messier Thompson

Father’s Name: Christopher Scott Thompson

Town: East Berkshire

  1. Baby’s Name: Elaine Lynn Mary Marie Brunelle

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/2/22

Mother’s Name: Nikisha Ann Davis

Father’s Name: Dustin James Elden Brunelle

Town: Alburgh

  1. Baby’s Name: Kinslee Grace White

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/2/22

Mother’s Name: Katelyn Irons

Father’s Name: William White

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Dominic Logan Floyd Adams

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/3/22

Mother’s Name: Ashley Skidgel

Father’s Name: Austin Cole Adams

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Charlotte Rae Thibault 

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/3/22

Mother’s Name: Shantelle Church

Father’s Name: Sam Thibault

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s Name: Jasper Desmond Peno

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/4/22

Mother’s Name: Shea (Bigsby) Peno

Father’s Name: Michael David Peno

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Ryker Joseph Loyer

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/4/22

Mother’s Name: Rikki Cogley

Father’s Name: Colton Richard Loyer

Town: Highgate Center

