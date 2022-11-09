Baby’s Name: Declan Dean Cheney
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/31/22
Mother’s Name: Mary Aurore Cheney
Father’s Name: Marcus William Cheney II
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Earl John Thompson
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/31/22
Mother’s Name: Breanna Messier Thompson
Father’s Name: Christopher Scott Thompson
Town: East Berkshire
Baby’s Name: Elaine Lynn Mary Marie Brunelle
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/2/22
Mother’s Name: Nikisha Ann Davis
Father’s Name: Dustin James Elden Brunelle
Town: Alburgh
Baby’s Name: Kinslee Grace White
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/2/22
Mother’s Name: Katelyn Irons
Father’s Name: William White
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Dominic Logan Floyd Adams
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/3/22
Mother’s Name: Ashley Skidgel
Father’s Name: Austin Cole Adams
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Charlotte Rae Thibault
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/3/22
Mother’s Name: Shantelle Church
Father’s Name: Sam Thibault
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Jasper Desmond Peno
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/4/22
Mother’s Name: Shea (Bigsby) Peno
Father’s Name: Michael David Peno
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Ryker Joseph Loyer
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/4/22
Mother’s Name: Rikki Cogley
Father’s Name: Colton Richard Loyer
Town: Highgate Center
