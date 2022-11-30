Baby’s Name: Harper Alivia Lamos
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/21/22
Mother’s Name: Alyssa Fielding Lamos
Father’s Name: Hunter Edward Lamos
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Lennox Anthony Buffum
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 11/21/22
Mother’s Name: Miranda Ovitt Buffum
Father’s Name: Hunter Jordan Buffum
Town: Jeffersonville
Baby’s Name: Zella Grace Hurlbut
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/21/22
Mother’s Name: Melanie Sutherland Hurlbut
Father’s Name: Patrick John Hurlbut
Town: Georgia
Baby’s Name: Paisley Rae Emerson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 11/24/22
Mother’s Name: Naomi Bergeron Emerson
Father’s Name: Taylor William Emerson
Town: Richford
