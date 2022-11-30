Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Harper Alivia Lamos

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/21/22

Mother’s Name: Alyssa Fielding Lamos

Father’s Name: Hunter Edward Lamos

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s Name: Lennox Anthony Buffum

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 11/21/22

Mother’s Name: Miranda Ovitt Buffum

Father’s Name: Hunter Jordan Buffum

Town: Jeffersonville

  1. Baby’s Name: Zella Grace Hurlbut

Gender: Female 

Date of Birth: 11/21/22

Mother’s Name: Melanie Sutherland Hurlbut

Father’s Name: Patrick John Hurlbut

Town: Georgia

  1. Baby’s Name: Paisley Rae Emerson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 11/24/22

Mother’s Name: Naomi Bergeron Emerson

Father’s Name: Taylor William Emerson

Town: Richford

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation