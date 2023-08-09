Baby’s Name: Henry William Murray IV
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 7/31/23
Mother’s Name: Barbara Paradis
Father’s Name: Henry William Murray III
Town: Richford
Baby’s Name: Rebecca Rosanna Benjamin
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/2/23
Mother’s Name: Heather (Gregoire) Benjamin
Father’s Name: Zach Benjamin
Town: Highgate
Baby’s Name: Ivy Hope Duckett
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/4/23
Mother’s Name: Amanda Duckett
Father’s Name: Ian Duckett
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Arzoi Kaur Saini
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/5/23
Mother’s Name: Anureet Kaur Saini
Father’s Name: Komalpreet Singh Saini
Town: Fairfax
Baby’s Name: Zariah LynnLee Varney
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 8/6/23
Mother’s Name: Cherica Lynn Adams
Father’s Name: Jordan Michael Varney
Town: St. Albans
