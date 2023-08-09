Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Henry William Murray IV

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 7/31/23

Mother’s Name: Barbara Paradis

Father’s Name: Henry William Murray III

Town: Richford

  1. Baby’s Name: Rebecca Rosanna Benjamin

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/2/23

Mother’s Name: Heather (Gregoire) Benjamin

Father’s Name: Zach Benjamin

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s Name: Ivy Hope Duckett

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/4/23

Mother’s Name: Amanda Duckett

Father’s Name: Ian Duckett

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Arzoi Kaur Saini

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/5/23

Mother’s Name: Anureet Kaur Saini

Father’s Name: Komalpreet Singh Saini

Town: Fairfax

  1. Baby’s Name: Zariah LynnLee Varney

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 8/6/23

Mother’s Name: Cherica Lynn Adams

Father’s Name: Jordan Michael Varney

Town: St. Albans

 

