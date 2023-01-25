Birth announcements

  1. Baby’s Name: Dawson Christopher Lavallee

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/16/23

Mother’s Name: Chelsea Marie Snider Lavallee

Father’s Name: Dustin Paul Lavallee

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s Name: Nora Grace Miller

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/16/23

Mother’s Name: Madison Keefer

Father’s Name: Sean William Miller

Town: Swanton

  1. Baby’s Name: Levi Taylor Mason

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 1/18/23

Mother’s Name: Madison Wells

Father’s Name: Joshua Taylor Mason

Town: Johnson

  1. Baby’s Name: Penelope Rose Johnson

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1/20/23

Mother’s Name: Sara Clark

Father’s Name: Colton Johnson

Town: Franklin

 

