Baby’s Name: Dawson Christopher Lavallee
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/16/23
Mother’s Name: Chelsea Marie Snider Lavallee
Father’s Name: Dustin Paul Lavallee
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s Name: Nora Grace Miller
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/16/23
Mother’s Name: Madison Keefer
Father’s Name: Sean William Miller
Town: Swanton
Baby’s Name: Levi Taylor Mason
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 1/18/23
Mother’s Name: Madison Wells
Father’s Name: Joshua Taylor Mason
Town: Johnson
Baby’s Name: Penelope Rose Johnson
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1/20/23
Mother’s Name: Sara Clark
Father’s Name: Colton Johnson
Town: Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.