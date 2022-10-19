Baby’s Name: Dominic Michael-Anthony Lafar
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/10/22
Mother’s Name: Britny Lafar
Father’s Name: Dominic Lafar
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s Name: Buckley Tayler Callan
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/10/22
Mother’s Name: Lindsey Taylor Lovell
Father’s Name: Tayler Evan Callan
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s Name: Skylar Anthony Trainque
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 10/12/22
Mother’s Name: Kattie Jettie
Father’s Name: Nicholas Trainque
Town: St. Albans
